Northeast Ohio vineyards suffer from the 2014 deep freeze

Gene Sigel, business manager at Debonne Vineyards, is looking at a seven-figure revenue loss due to the deep freeze of 2014.

Most of the Northeast Ohio grapes didn't survive the exceptionally long winter.

In his future, Tony Debevc will be operating in recovery mode.

The harsh winter showcasing blizzard after blizzard has had a detrimental affect on NE Ohio's vineyards.

A historic winter has caused an unprecedented problem for Northeast Ohio vineyards.

"In our little area, in the vineyards right near the Grand River Valley, we're probably seen five million dollars worth of fruit despair," said Gene Sigel, business manager at Debonne Vineyards in Madison, Ohio.

Tony Debevc is the president of Debonne and he's never seen this kind of devastation.

"I'm 66-years-old and I can't even remember it being this cold," said Debevc.

The inside of the grape vines showed warning signs in February.

What growers hope to see when they cut open a grape vines is green, but at Debonne they're seeing brown; a sign that the grapes are dead and they didn't make it through the winter.

Debevc says many of the grapes for his popular wines are dead.

"Riesling, Pinot, Chardonnay, all of our wine powerhouses," Debevc said.

Debonne still has wine available. Winter's aftermath is not immediate.

"I'm not concerned with our financial health today, I'm concerned with our health in the future," said Debevc.

The loss of grapes this year has put them behind for future wine production.

Sigel and Debevc are hoping Ohio's Farm Bill will help to assist them.

"The Farm Bill does have funds available in a limited way for refurbishing and replanting vineyards and orchards that are affected by natural disaster," explained Sigel.

