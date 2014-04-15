Warrensville Hts. Police seek hit and run driver that critically injured child

A six year old boy was critically injured after a hit and run accident. Police say he walked to get help and now his family is asking for your help. The six-year old is still in the hospital in intensive care.

A six year old boy was critically injured after a hit and run accident. Police say he walked to get help and now his family is asking for your help. The six-year old is still in the hospital in intensive

Police in Warrensville Heights have very little to go on but they continue to search for the hit, skip driver that critically injured a little boy.

Little Caylen Holloway, 6, was hit by a car as he played in a parking lot just feet from his Walford Road home on Sunday night.

Amazingly, the injured child was able to walk home for help. He was then rushed to Rainbow Babies with critical injuries. He remains sedated.

"The whole time in the ambulance I'm talking to him, he's being responsive. He was like, dad, I got hit. Dad, I love you. And he told me the car was blue," said Carlton Holloway, the victim's father.

That's the only detail Warrensville Heights detectives have to work with.

"We'll re-interview him and see if we can get any further information," said Warrensville Heights Police Chief Bill Jelenik.

His mother tells 19 Action News Reporter Jen Picciano that Caylen is up and walking around today, despite a collapsed lung, broken arm, fractures ribs and countless cuts and scrapes.

Now Chief Jelenik hopes the victim can provide more details about the driver who hit him then took off. Caylen was playing near his Clarkwood Greens townhouse off Emery Road when he was struck. So far not one witness has come forward.

"I'm on the phone trying to walk outside, going down the street trying to find out, did somebody see what's going on? There's nobody out there," said Holloway.

"It makes it difficult. So we're hoping to get further information. We're hoping that someone might have seen something no matter how insignificant they think it is," said Jelenik.

Adding to the challenge for investigators, there's no security footage from anywhere nearby, no tire marks and no debris left by the suspect vehicle to help identify it. Caylen's father has a message for the person behind that wheel. "Turn yourself in. You're a coward," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Warrensville Heights Police at 216-581-1234.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.