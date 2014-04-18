Ravenna Township Holy Week church thefts

God's Church on Bridge Street is one of the places of worship Coppa hit in his rash of Holy Week thefts.

Nicholas Coppa is locked up in the Portage County Jail now, accused of spending Holy Week busting into Ravenna Township churches.

"It's sad because we are in a community now, in a day and age where people don't have the morality. I would be afraid to go into a house of worship and rob God. Now people don't have a fear of it," said Reverend Gregory Freeman, of Blackhorse Baptist Church.

Lieutenant Greg Johnson with the Portage County Sheriff's Department said Coppa took what he could carry.

"There were no religious artifacts taken or anything like that; so, he was looking for any electronics... any cash he could find," said Johnson.

Investigators say he hit Maplewood Christian Church on Monday, April 14 then again on Wednesday, April 16.

That same night Johnson says he went to the New Testament Baptist Church, and tried to get into the Blackhorse Baptist Church.

By then patrol was onto him and spotted a suspicious van across the street at God's Church.

"He ran the license plate, checked the church and realized that the church had been entered when he returned back outside that vehicle was now gone," said Johnson.

Pastor Freeman says they would've helped if he came to them honestly.

"We don't know what he's gone through. Circumstances make people do crazy things," Freeman reminded the masses.

"This church does so much for the community. I can't see why anyone would want to destroy it," said member Bob Sabo.

Coppa arranged to turn himself in and actually brought a lot of them items he stole with him. He's facing four felony counts and one misdemeanor charge.

