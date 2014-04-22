Elderly business owner attacked at work

A scary situation in Shaker Heights when a defenseless elderly woman was attacked.

The 76-year-old business owner is healing after this attempted robbery, and grateful for what she calls a wake up call.

Late Tuesday night, a guy approached her from behind in the parking lot and said "give me your money." When she didn't have any, he reached for her cell phone and keys.

"He had a revolver in his left hand and he was pulling me with his right hand. I was dragged and pulled and hit in the face," the victim said.

She doesn't know why, but something made her attacker stop, drop what he had taken, and run off.

"It could've been so much worse…just scares me when I think about the possibilities," she said.

Those who surround her for support and security say she may be slight, but she's a strong pillar of the community, who they plan to rally behind and protect. They say this guy messed with the wrong elder.

"Any male that would assault and rob Rafiah deserves no pity. They deserve justice," said Khalid Samad.

