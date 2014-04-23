Cleveland Air: Bad for asthma

For hours on end, the by products of manufacturing are pumped into the Cleveland air. On some days - and especially in the middle of many nights - you can follow your nose to the downtown area.

"It's an old fumey, rusted smell. It chokes you up," described Olympia Buttrao of Cleveland.

It's no secret that the air quality in Cleveland is consistently ranked among the worst in the country. Parker Frey lives that. He suffers from asthma and has this message for other kids with the same condition.

"Asthma does get better in life," says Parker.

Parker was asked to be at a press conference where the U.S. EPA Administrator said more needs to be done to clean up our air.

"Parker is not alone. Until Parker and those 208,000 kids in this state - until they can be asthma free, we have an obligation to take away the air pollution that is continuing to trigger their asthma attacks," says Gina McCarthy, the U.S. EPA Administrator.

Olympia Battrao's mom has asthma. She noticed a difference in her mom when they moved here to Cleveland, from New Jersey.

"I've taken her to New Jersey a couple of times, and to be honest it doesn't affect her there. As soon as we hit Ohio, I'm telling you, you can smell the difference in the air," says Battrao.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.