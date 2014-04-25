Cleveland Launches LGBT business registry

The city of Cleveland is launching a registry for LGBT owned businesses. It'll connect minority ownership with the people who want to work with them.

Micki Tubbs and Michelle Tomallo are life partners and business partners. The couple founded FIT technologies, a managed IT services firm.

They're encouraged and excited about the opportunity for minority owners to identify themselves, and what they do through, the city's new LGBT business registry.

"Those organizations that have an interest in having a diverse supply chain, whether it's through compliance or it's a value for their organization…they now have the registry and this database that's offered through the city," said Tomallo.

She says this will help level the playing field, giving new access to contracting and bid opportunities.

"We're really excited that this awareness is being created and that this platform is being created so that businesses like ours can understand who is out there, and what's in the landscape," Tomallo said.

This launch comes as Cleveland prepares to host the 2014 Gay Games and while the city tries to land national political conventions.

"You want to lay out that welcoming red carpet to all the businesses. You don't want to put anything out there so that someone who may fit in any of these categories, may second guess why they'd come to Cleveland," said Kevin Schmotzer, with the Department of Economic Development.

He believes this could affect future conference and conventions decisions.

Tomallo says it's an important step toward economic equality across business ownership.

To get on the list, your business must be at least 51% owned and operated by someone in the LGBT community.

Want to add you business to the registry, or want to do business with someone on the registry? Go to www.cleveland.diversitycompliance.com