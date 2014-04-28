Cleveland braces for storms

There will be a tornado drill across the entire state of Ohio today, March 5, at 9:50 a.m. During a drill, Ohio counties sound their outdoor warning sirens. Schools, businesses and households are encouraged

Although it has officially been "spring" for more than one week, but all the conditions still show signs of winter.

Although it has officially been "spring" for more than one week, but all the conditions still show signs of winter.

For the first time this year it really felt like spring this weekend. But with more snow coming, many of us are not shopping like it's spring. Now you may be able to cash in on the delay.

For the first time this year it really felt like spring this weekend. But with more snow coming, many of us are not shopping like it's spring. Now you may be able to cash in on the delay.

Cold weather keeps the economy down, but sales are hotter than ever

Cold weather keeps the economy down, but sales are hotter than ever

The system will be kinder and more gentle than the one that hit the Midwest.

Deadly funnel clouds tore through parts of Kansas, Tennessee and Arkansas. Over one dozen people were killed. Part of that system is heading our way. Only, we should be relieved to know that we will get the kinder, more gentle version of the storm.

Still, the thunder and the rain that will come with it, has Wayne Wasara of The Wayne Plumbing Company bracing himself for the start one of his busiest seasons of the year.

A time when he's used to getting frantic phone calls from customers who find Lake Erie in their basements and a working sump pump isn't anywhere to be found.

"Most of the time they just give out. It's not pumping. They start to take on water in the basement and haven't checked it or serviced it, and it's not working when they need it," says Wasara.

Heavy winds can take down trees, taking power lines with them. If your sump pump doesn't have a battery back up, or you don't have a generator, it could spell disaster for your home. This is a good time to make sure there isn't anything blocking the pump's outtake.

"Make sure there is no sediment that would be blocking the pump from pumping the water out," adds Wasara.

Make sure the drains around your home are also clear to prevent flooding. You may also want to take care of any trees that could come crashing down when the next big one hits.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

