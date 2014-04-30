Akron student robbed after giving a Facebook friend a ride home

Akron Student says he was robbed by a Facebook friend.

Student says he was robbed outside 102 W. Mildred in Akron.

A student at the University of Akron says he was robbed off-campus after giving a Facebook friend a ride home Monday night.



The 20-year-old student says he met the woman years ago, but they reconnected on Facebook where they exchanged numbers.



The woman contacted the student via text and asked him for a favor.



"Can you give me a ride home to my cousins house," the student told 19 Action News.



He picked her up and took her to a house on Mildred Ave.



"She went to the back of the house to see if the door was unlocked," said the student.



The woman came back to the car and made a phone call. That's when two men with a gun came running toward him.

"They said what you got what you give me everything," said the student.



The student was reluctant to comply with the men, but then the gunman shot a bullet into the air, and threatened to shoot him.



The men took off with his phone, cash, and car.



Police are investigating.



The student doesn't understand why he was targeted, but he says this incident is an awful reminder that just because Facebook says you're friends with someone, doesn't mean you are.



"Everyone is not your friend and you can't trust everyone," the student said.

