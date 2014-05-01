Akron teachers union worried after Kenmore fight

On April 11th police rushed to a brawl at Kenmore High School involving two dozen students.

But, some Akron teachers say even before the brawl, there were incidents of violence that they feel haven't been properly handled by the Akron School Board.

In one incident a Kenmore High student brought a boxcutter to class and waived it at a teacher.

"The teacher was standing in between another student and the box cutter, " said Pat Shipe, President of the Akron Education Association.

And in another incident, two third graders at Firestone Elementary stole BB guns from a store and then brought them to school.

In both incidents Shipe says the boxcutter and guns weren't considered weapons. However, the students were suspended.

Traditionally an arbitrator works with the AEA and school district to resolve grievances.

Shipe says this year the school board is not cooperating with the union, and she feels the students involved in these incidents are missing out on the help they need.

"We have to be able to sit down and discuss procedures," said Shipe.

Shipe says the AEA wants the school district to enforce the proper consequences on these, students but a media rep for the district says it's not as black and white as it seems.

Akron Public Schools Communication Officer, Mark Williamson, says that each student has a right to due process.

In the case of the third graders with the bb guns, Williamson says:

"An impartial arbitrator issued this ruling, not Akron Public Schools. The students in question were punished, including the two eight year olds who brought the plastic, toy gun to school."

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.









​













