Super Saturday and new voting laws

19 Action News is told anything to alleviate the crowds on election day is a positive.

Saturday, May 3 was the last day for Cuyahoga County voters to submit their ballots early for the primary election and some community leaders were outraged with the new law cutting early voting times in Ohio.

Voting activists called the day Super Saturday. The timeframe was a race against the clock to get voters to the polls in time.

"We got the clergy to come together to get as many people as possible"," said Marcia McCoy.

McCoy works with the National Action Network, a group that is pushing votes to come out despite the changes to the law.

Under the new early voting laws, voting days have been cut from 35 to 28 days. But what upsets these leaders is that Sunday voting has also been cut. A change that they say will affect the church community.

"Too many people have suffered given their lives to vote and to take that away is a sin," offered Bishop F.E. Perry, Pastor of Cathedral Church of God in Christ.

"We've had close to 200 people come today and vote," said Pat McDonald, Executive Director of the Cuyahoga Board of Elections.

McDonald says that voters deserve every opportunity to participate in early voting.

"Anything we can do to alleviate the pressure on Election Day is all good," said McDonald.

This week several groups including the ACLU and NAACP filed a lawsuit over the early voting reductions.

"We just want individuals to know that you have a right to vote. Just because you're handed a lemon, make lemonade out of it," said McCoy.

