Are double mastectomies an over-treatment?

Many women who've been diagnosed with breast cancer are now considering a contralateral prophylactic mastectomy, or a preventive double mastectomy, in hopes of reducing or eliminating their chances of a recurrence.

But a new study suggests the procedure is over-used.

According to this study, as many as 70 percent of women who opt for removing both the cancerous and the healthy breast don't actually need it, as their risk for the cancer coming back is quite low.

"It's something that patients will often come to the office asking about. We spend a lot of time counseling them about the risks of doing that are and also what the potential benefits might be," said Doctor Stephen Grobmyer at the Cleveland Clinic.

He says it's most common, and effective, for women with a genetic mutation in one of two primary genes that they check.

"Patients who have those mutations, who've been documented to have those, we believe to be at a significantly elevated risk for having another cancer in another breast," he said.

But many women who don't fall into that category still opt for it.

"We see people who come to us with very strong family histories who don't have the genetic mutation...who've been through multiple imaging events and biopsies. And for them their biggest fear or concern is about having to get that phone call again being told there's a new breast cancer," he said.

Doctor Grobmyer says patients must consider risks like bleeding and infection, and permanent sensory changes, and that reconstruction is a major surgery. He says a preventive double mastectomy will reduce the chances of getting a second cancer but it may not impact your survival rate.

"No mastectomy, no matter who does it, will completely eliminate risk for developing breast cancer, because no surgeon can remove every last cell of breast tissue,"

If the issue is not potential recurrence, but symmetry, Doctor Grobmyer says plastic surgeons can do something called balancing procedures that will make a patient symmetrical after a single mastectomy.

