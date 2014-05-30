Researchers developing cancer detecting breathalyzer

What does your breathprint tell doctors about your health?

Cleveland Clinic researchers are developing a breathalyzer to help diagnose cancers, and liver and heart diseases.

The doctor behind this research says diseases like cancer change your metabolism, and show up in your breath. And with the new breathalyzer, the idea is to give patients easier access to quicker results.

Your breath can tell you a lot about your health. It contains bi-products of your metabolism that can reveal what's going on in your body.

Doctor Raed Dweik with The Cleveland Clinic's Respiratory Institute is developing a breathalyzer that will show your breathprint, or your signature in your breath, and indicate certain disease markers.

"We looked at the liver disease and we clearly found that the breath is different, and also we were able to find that specific diseases have specific breath prints. We were able to identify not just that they have liver disease but what type of liver disease they have," said Dr. Dweik.

That includes alcoholic hepatitis, a disease with a high mortality rate, that is difficult to diagnose. The breathalyzer can now diagnose with it more than 90 percent accuracy.

The device in development is now about as big as a washing machine, but the goal is to shrink it to the size of a electric can opener, making it portable.

"I think that is why there's a lot of excitement about it. The other thing is the potential of having an answer right away," said Dr. Dweik.

The end game is to create a way to diagnose disease that's cheaper than biopsy and blood work, and more accessible.

"It's non-invasive and non-intrusive. If you can do it on the side of the road you can do it anywhere," said Dweik.

