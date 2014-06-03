Teenager recovering after falling into an open manhole

A teenager is recovering today after a fall into an open manhole.

Five days after the 14 year old fell in, her mother says the city still hasn't done enough to fix the problem and eliminate the danger for others. We went to the neighborhood to check it out.

Alexus Workman is starting her summer vacation on crutches.

"It hurts all the time. It's excruciating pain. It really hurts," she said.

While walking home from the store, she stepped on this unsecured manhole cover and fell in.

"I was crying and my leg was stuck in there. I had to pull it out. I got scraped up really badly. And my ankle got sprained," she said.

Neighbor Ladon Ruffin says this isn't the first time this same problem has popped up around here.

"They come and read the meters and they leave them half cocked, or they don't completely close them. Fortunately I caught my balance and jumped over it. But if I'd have fallen I'd have been in trouble," said Ruffin.

Alexus's mother tells 19 Action News Reporter Jen Picciano that she called the police, and shortly after, a city crew came out to place an orange barrel over the lose manhole cover. That was five days ago.

The issue now is that this is just a temporary fix and can easily be moved by some neighborhood kids. The victim's concern is that this is going to happen to somebody else.

"If I didn't have on the jump suit that I had on, because it got caught on something…I would've fallen all the way down in there," said Workman.

19 Action News called the city, to find out when this would be permanently fixed and safe again. Ruffin says he's already called them a couple of times about this danger.

Since we started asking questions about this, the city has since sent out a second crew to secure the manhole cover and make sure the area is safe until a permanent fix can be made.

