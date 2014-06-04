Diocese Gets Rid of Annulment Fees





In an effort to bring people back to what they call "full practice of their faith," the Cleveland Catholic Diocese is getting rid of a roadblock for annulments...the fees





If your marriage breaks up, the diocese doesn't want that to be the end of your relationship with the church. And to encourage people who've felt alienated after divorce, they're removing the cost, something that may have prevented people from seeking an annulment.





"I think that it's gesture of invitation on the part of the church and also a recognition that these are difficult times for a lot of people," said Judicial Vicar, Father Gary Yanus,





He says the base fee was $450, but things like legal documents, and psychological evaluations could also add to the cost. The church will now absorb it.





"The fees aren't considerable, but for a number of people it has been an obstacle in rectifying their relationship with the church," said Yanus.





Those who've been through an annulment appreciate the gesture and believe it will bring people back to mass.





"I think a lot of Catholics, they feel that that puts them in a bad light. I really think that with the financial incentive…it's like 'yeah, it's ok, come back,'" said Kathy Cooper.





"I think there's a lot of confusion out there with the whole annulment issue, thinking that the church is selling the annulments...but if they can give people a break and make it easier for everyone, it can only help," said Don Miller.



