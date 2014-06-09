Cedar Point back to thrilling guests

You can hear the screams of Cedar Point goers from half a mile away.

But, this weekend an odd sound came from the popular amusement park, the sound of silence.

People who drove from near and far to take in a day at one of the most popular amusement parks in the country suddenly had to make other plans.

People who live nearby like Emily Didion can't remember a time when the park was ever closed during the summer months.

"I don't think I've ever heard of Cedar Point closing at last minute. It was kid of weird," says Didion.

A water main break along the parks main causeway was the culprit.

"The water main is the main supply to provide water to Cedar Point and to our resort properties, and obviously without that water supply, it was a guest safety issue, so we had to make a decision to close the park for guest safety," says Cedar Point Spokesperson, Bryan Edwards.

Visitors were told they had to leave, but that their tickets would be honored on any other day this season. It took two days to fix the break. The park was back in business first thing Monday morning.

"Glad it's back up and running!" says Keith Stanley of Monroeville. He was heading to Cedar Point with his two sons and their friend.

Stanley says he'd be surprised if he ever saw the park close like that again.

