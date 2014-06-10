Changes Coming to Aquarium and Nautica Complex

Jacob's Entertainment is working on a partnership with the Nautica Queen and the GCA.





The idea is not just to get people down to the 22 acre complex, but keep them down here. And not just Clevelanders. They've got their sights set on conventioneers.





The executives at Jacobs Entertainment want the Nautica complex to be a premiere destination for visitor and natives alike. They've put millions into improvements to the infrastructure and outside of the Powerhouse, and the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, where they've listened to visitors and added more interactive exhibits.





"The little research hut that we have in Ohio lakes and rivers, an area where you can touch African tortoises, green anemones and all kinds of cool exotic things. So we keep adding interactive and help the guest feel like they've gotten more for their visit," said General Manager, Tami Brown.





Admission is now $19.95 for adults. Jacobs Entertainment Regional Vice President, Paul Ertel, says Jacobs is streamlining their operations, and getting more directly involved in discounts.









"We're also looking toward working with companies in Cleveland for their employees and their customers, to do corporate discounts," said Ertel.





And, to capitalize on potential conventioneers and future Medical Mart business, they've consolidated 6 liquor licenses into one, and can now accommodate 10 thousand people.





"We can take the whole south end of the complex which includes the Powerhouse, the aquarium, all the patios, plazas, and Jacobs Pavilion and have one huge party," said Ertel.





Jacobs Entertainment is also looking into potentially adding to the complex as well as additional improvements to the aquarium itself.





