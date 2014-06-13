Geauga County Sheriff Deputies raid home in upscale neighborhood

The Geauga County Sheriff's Department laid out the stash for everyone to see - the close to 1.5 million dollars in drugs, cash and high powered weapons that were found inside a pricey home in Newbury Township on Park View Drive.

Today, sheriff's deputies drove away with even more evidence and seized property.

"The investigation began when a uniformed deputy observed a vehicle, a truck parked out in the street. Upon talking to the persons associated with that vehicle he keenly observed they were vague answers. They were non descript. That aroused his attention," says Sheriff Dan McClelland of Geauga County.

Four people arrested facing major drug offender status. Investigators say Omar Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico, lived at the house along with Dominick Bagera of the United Kingdom and his wife Jaqueline Sanchez as well as Raymond Utt. All four are charged with Drug Possession with more charges expected to follow.

The Sheriff says they rented this home and used it as a drug distribution center. A secret compartment in the basement housed some of illegal stash.

"Inside the hidden room were two safes, an additional nine more pounds of marijuana, five pounds of crystal meth, one kilo of pure Black Tar Heroin," added McClelland

More arrests are expected as investigators look into how far reaching the operation was.



