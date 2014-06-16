Local businesses score with World Cup

Hours before the U.S. Men's Soccer Team is set to begin,a small crowd gathers at Merry Arts Pub & Grille in Lakewood. They call themselves the Cleveland Outlaws,but they are a pretty friendly group that gets a little rowdy when they watchsoccer.

"It'sbeen a ground swell since 2010 we've seen an uptick in membership since thelast world cup. We expect huge crowdshere today," says Chris Morris of the local chapter of the AmericanOutlaws, a group that supports U.S. Men's Soccer.

Like other World Cup enthusiasts, the ClevelandOutlaws were looking for a local bar that would be the right place to watchmatches. They are not alone. Six hundred gathered at Shooters on Saturdaynight just to watch the World Cup. Shooter's Owner Roger Loecy, just brought World Cup shirts and hats backfrom Costa Rica for his staff to wear.

"Saturday we had 600 people for a flag partyand that was all Brazilian. It wasreally busy. I think more of the kidsnowadays are playing soccer," says Loecy.

At the Barley House they put up flags from teams around the world just to attract fans.

"We found out last year when the United Statesplayed at Browns' stadium that there is a huge following for soccer, biggerthan we thought. We put flags out front just to let them know we were showingthe game, and before we knew it we had groups from different countries wantingto throw parties here," says Brock Reish, a manager at the Barley House.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather,sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO.All rights reserved.