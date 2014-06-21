Olmsted Falls to install sound barriers along Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio Turnpike is just steps away from Rita Oktavec's backyard. (Source: WOIO)

Changes are coming to Olmsted Falls. The state is giving the city money to build sound barriers along the Ohio Turnpike.





Residents are happy about the help to cut down noise from the busy highway.





The front of Rita Oktavec's home looks serene and calm, but behind it you can hear a different story.

"The noise is pretty bad," she said.





The turnpike is just steps away from Oktavec's backyard. Over the past 20 years, she and her neighbors have petitioned the city to do something about the noise, but nothing has been done.





"Trying to sleep at night, it's not easy," said Oktavec.





But help is on the way for Oktavec and 45 other residents who live near Redwood Drive, as the barriers will be installed on more than a half-mile stretch between mile markers 156 and 157 on the turnpike.





"Just because they move there, shouldn't negate government's responsibility to help," said Olmsted Falls Mayor Ann Donegan.





Donegan admits the city was slow to take action, but says residents will finally get some relief thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation . ODOT gave the city $962,500 to build sound barriers and provide noise protection for the residents who live along the roadway. The city itself will kick in $37,500, putting the project total at $1 million.





Although construction will not begin until spring 2016, when you've been waiting as long as Oktavec, late is still better than never.





"It will certainly help," said Oktavec.





