Vandals paint the neighborhood in Streetsboro

Overnight, a Streetsboro neighborhood was hit with multiple instances of vandalism, where vandals spray painted on cars, homes, fences, sidewalks and city streets. Police are asking for your help to catch whoever is responsible.

Overnight, a Streetsboro neighborhood was hit with multiple instances of vandalism, where vandals spray painted on cars, homes, fences, sidewalks and city streets.

Someone had a lot to say in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood along Gates Avenue and four surrounding streets in Streetsboro. The problem is they clearly felt more comfortable spraying their vulgar words and symbols, than saying it.

"Just uncalled for," said William Taylor.

Taylor woke up to what his says is some kind of gang symbol spray painted at the end of his driveway. He quickly noticed he wasn't alone.

"I just happened to see his car," Taylor said. "I walked down here, seen my driveway and seen her car, stuff on the road."

Close to two dozen neighbors were hit with graffiti on their cars, homes, fences and even mailboxes. Some of the words used were so off color, you'd have to blur them out to put them on television.

"You know the racial slurs, the explicit, sexual stuff they put on things," Taylor said. "It's not called for. It's a great neighborhood here."

One of the clues that sticks out: these vandals couldn't win a spelling bee.

"It was pretty funny because just about every house they wrote on, they spelled something wrong," said Branden Jameson, who was one of the few that didn't have graffiti painted on his home or property.

They got the word garage spelled right though when they spray painted it on John Ansley's garage.

"It was painted, 'garage' and a couple of doors had 'door' painted on it," Ansley said. "There was a big swastika sign at the top of the road here. What that has to do with anything I have no idea."

Police say they have no suspects and are asking anyone who may know something to call in.

The vandals appear to have been pretty bold and brazen because they covered a large area and in some cases did this in some very well lit areas.

"I've got a street light right here," Taylor said. "Big chance. They'll get caught."

Now, the word people who live here are most longing to see is the word "arrest."

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.