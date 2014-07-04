Thousands flock to Downtown Cleveland for Independence Day celebrations

Police are doing more than just watch people now. Besides watching crowds, they're monitoring social media and what's being said about the crowds.

People were dressed in their best patriotic apparel to celebrate. (Source: WOIO)

One of the youngest Clevelanders at the Fun Fest today. (Source: WOIO)

Couples, friends, and families descended upon Settlers Landing tonight for a prime location to watch Cleveland's Fourth of July fireworks.

"They say this is the best spot to see the fireworks," said one Cleveland mom.

For many it was their first time ever bringing their children down to the Flats and they were pleasantly surprised.

"I love it. It's family friendly. I love being on the water. It's pretty perfect for us," said Lara Meadows.

Others who've seen what it used to be like, empty and unsafe, were happy to see new life breathed into the area.

"Definitely more family friendly, as the days go on, more people are bringing families down here this year compared to what it's been," said hot dog vendor, Dirk Seigmyer.

RTA's Fun Fest provided the wholesome, all-American things you'd expect on the Fourth of July, including balloon animals, Sousa music, hot dogs and a larger crowd.

It was easy to see why locals have pride in the USA and their city today.

"I've been here all my life. I've seen the good, the bad, and now the even greater part. I'm looking forward to the success of the whole flats," said Michael Bourne.

