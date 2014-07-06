Browns fans on an emotional roller coaster ride - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns fans on an emotional roller coaster ride

Dave Borcas says the pain and suffering is worth it for the win. (Source: WOIO) Dave Borcas says the pain and suffering is worth it for the win. (Source: WOIO)
Becky Broward lives and breathes Cleveland sports. She keeps a collection of autographs in a special album, including Josh Gordon's. (Source: WOIO) Becky Broward lives and breathes Cleveland sports. She keeps a collection of autographs in a special album, including Josh Gordon's. (Source: WOIO)

Being a Cleveland Browns fan isn't for the faint of heart. 

One minute you get Johnny Football and you're moving and groovin'. That same day, you find out Josh Gordon has tested positive for marijuana and his future with the Browns is in limbo.

Just this weekend, Gordon added a DWl to the list. Suddenly, you're singing the blues -- again!

"When it happens, it's going to be sweet. All of the pain and suffering will be worth it," said Dave Borcas, of Mentor.

Hearing rumors that LeBron is coming back gets even the most disappointed Cavs fans thinking about turning the other cheek.

"Of course, there are people hoping that he's going to come back. We can always dream. And then there's the other half that don't want to see his face again," said Melissa Daulhausen, who considers herself a Cleveland fan.

Cleveland fans have been on an emotional roller coaster ride. This may be the one time when we're grateful the Indians are drama free.

Some fans, like Becky Broward, live and breathe Cleveland sports. She has personal pictures and autographs from many of the Browns players that she keeps in a special album, including Josh Gordon. 

"Being a Browns fan, you have to keep your head high, be supportive of your team. I'm supportive of my team no matter what," said Broward, of Cleveland.

What happens next could be elation with Johnny Manziel and LeBron James in the same town, but Browns fans know to never get too excited until that pass is complete. 

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly