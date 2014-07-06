Browns fans on an emotional roller coaster ride

Browns Wide Receiver Josh Gordon is in more legal trouble, after being pulled over by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for speeding.

Browns receiver Josh Gordon breezed past reporters for the third week in a row without anything to say about his off the field issues. With a year-long suspension hanging over his head, Gordon was pulled

That's because, according to Berea Municipal Court, Gordon's attorney faxed over a not guilty plea on Tuesday, June 3.

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon did not show up for arraignment Wednesday to address his latest legal woes.

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, June 4, to address his latest legal woes.

Authorities have confirmed that Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon was arrested early Saturday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina for driving while impaired.

Cleveland (WOIO) - The NFL offices closed for the holiday weekend on Thursday, and while the league was making moves, suspending two players, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon still has yet to learn his

Becky Broward lives and breathes Cleveland sports. She keeps a collection of autographs in a special album, including Josh Gordon's. (Source: WOIO)

Dave Borcas says the pain and suffering is worth it for the win. (Source: WOIO)

Being a Cleveland Browns fan isn't for the faint of heart.

One minute you get Johnny Football and you're moving and groovin'. That same day, you find out Josh Gordon has tested positive for marijuana and his future with the Browns is in limbo.

Just this weekend, Gordon added a DWl to the list. Suddenly, you're singing the blues -- again!

"When it happens, it's going to be sweet. All of the pain and suffering will be worth it," said Dave Borcas, of Mentor.

Hearing rumors that LeBron is coming back gets even the most disappointed Cavs fans thinking about turning the other cheek.

"Of course, there are people hoping that he's going to come back. We can always dream. And then there's the other half that don't want to see his face again," said Melissa Daulhausen, who considers herself a Cleveland fan.

Cleveland fans have been on an emotional roller coaster ride. This may be the one time when we're grateful the Indians are drama free.

Some fans, like Becky Broward, live and breathe Cleveland sports. She has personal pictures and autographs from many of the Browns players that she keeps in a special album, including Josh Gordon.

"Being a Browns fan, you have to keep your head high, be supportive of your team. I'm supportive of my team no matter what," said Broward, of Cleveland.

What happens next could be elation with Johnny Manziel and LeBron James in the same town, but Browns fans know to never get too excited until that pass is complete.

