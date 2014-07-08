Local economy expected to thrive during RNC convention

Cleveland has secured the Republican National Convention for 2016. The congratulations quickly followed.

The RNC Site Selection Committee has chosen Cleveland as the city to host the 2016 Republican National Convention. The announcement came down just before noon.

The RNC Site Selection Committee has chosen Cleveland as the city to host the 2016 Republican National Convention. The announcement came down just before noon.

East 4th Street should see a boost in business during the convention. (Source: WOIO)

Workers on East 4th Street joined in the celebration of the RNC's announcement.

"I told my crew and everyone, couple people started clapping, everybody was cheering," said Daron Frederick of Zocalo Mexican Grill.

In the days before the convention, the restaurant will experience an increase in business.

"It will put more money in everyone's pockets," said Frederick. "For our kitchen staff it means more hours, busier days more money in their paychecks."

He said the convention will bring better hours and more tips for the service staff as well.

Jonathan Seeholzer from the Corner Alley said the influx of business from the convention will be huge and the bowling alley will need to hire more people to keep up.

Cuyahoga County may be a democratic stronghold, but for Nick Kostis of Pickwick and Frolic, today's news could have been enough to change his political persuasion.

"When I walked outside I wanted to say I'm a Republican… I converted today," he said.

And it's not just restaurants that will see a boom before, during, and after the convention. Local hotels will be booked full for the convention.

All the politicians, media, and RNC guests will need a place to stay during the convention.

"We signed a contract that we would commit to a certain number of rooms at a certain rate," said Hope Carroll, manager at the Holiday Inn Express Downtown. "And that's what helped us land the convention and this is exciting."

Carroll said that several months ago, she submitted special rates for the RNC to Positively Cleveland, ensuring the hotel had enough rooms to accommodate convention goers.

"It's going to be money. It's going to be prestige. It's going to be honor for the city. It's going to make downtown again," said Carroll.

Cleveland has more than 25,000 hotel rooms in and around the Downtown area. Manager Bill Reed at the Aloft Hotel said that 90 percent of their 150 hotel rooms are now committed to the RNC.

"We know what we have to offer, so we're just happy to showcase it for everybody across the country," said Reed.

But Reed isn't just focusing on the RNC. He's looking beyond the convention.

"Not only the business that this convention brings itself but all the business moving afterwards based on our performance with this convention," Reed said.

Construction continues in and around downtown. New hotels are going up to increase the number of rooms for visitors.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.