Romona's Kids: Christian Boone

He's headed to Fisk University in Nashville this fall to study dentistry and biology. (Source: WOIO)

Boone says it's his family that keeps him "motivated and on the straight path." (Source: WOIO)

Christian Boone won't let anything stand in the way of his college education. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Heights teenager Christian Boone won't let anything stand in the way of his college education. He comes from a broken home and has fought his whole life for his goals.

Boone's relationship with his father, Shaughn, is contained within prison walls. He's been there since Boone was a child. He was convicted in a drive-by shooting his family is still fighting to prove was actually committed by an acquaintance.

"It's kind of hard, but you learn to live on. I mean, that's what life is about: adapting," said Boone.

Boone's mother, Danielle Key, said her son learned at an early age from his father to follow a good path and not to associate with "people that do wrong things."

Boone adapted to the negative people around him and decided to do something positive with his life. He recently graduated from St. Ignatius and is headed to Fisk University in Nashville this fall to study dentistry and biology.

"He's always gotten good grades. He's always been self-motivated and cared about his work and what he does. So he's got an inner winner spirit," said Monica Daniely Green, Boone's aunt.

"He loves to learn," said Key. "That's what I'm most proud of."

Boone works three jobs, including janitor duties at St. Ignatius. He said he has a "work first, play later" mentality. He's worked to make sure his family's spirit stays strong in hard times.

He prays every day and stays "faithful and positive." He said it's his family that keeps him "motivated and on the straight path."

As Boone takes on his next challenge, he said he'll keep the things he's learned from his family close.

"Just not worry about others and what others are doing, and stay true to yourself. Be who you are," he said.

Christian's family has set up a website to help him attend Fisk University.

