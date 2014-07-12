Caught on Tape: A piece of Cleveland's history falls like a ton of bricks

Hold on to your hats! The controlled explosive demolition of the steel skeleton of the 1959 Innerbelt Bridge will take place at first light on Saturday morning July 12.

The old Innerbelt Bridge is set for demolition July 12

During Saturday morning's controlled demolition of the old Innerbelt Bridge, many local roadways will be closed.

During this morning's controlled demolition of the old Innerbelt Bridge, many local roadways were closed but viewers that wanted to get a closer look watched it happen LIVE on19actionnews.com at 6 a.m.

3,2,1....The old Innerbelt Bridge is gone for good

It was the moment that hundreds had gathered as early as 4:30 in the morning for – what remains of the old Innerbelt Bridge lit up as if it was traced in lightening, and then it fell like a ton of bricks. The sound took a few seconds to travel to the ears of spectators from all over the Cleveland area. Then suddenly there were cheers and clapping.

Within a fraction of a second, five spans of the old bridge were reduced to broken skeletons of steel. It looked almost surreal and as if it was something out of Hollywood instead of a demolition crew hired by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

"It was awesome!" said Dan Nolan of Cleveland.

John Bartholomew drove up from Massillon, visited the Horseshoe Casino and then stayed up all night to get a spot in the staging area to catch a glimpse.

"It was impressive, definitely impressive," said Bartholomew.

Drones were launched from somewhere in the crowd and went places no human and their camera were allowed to go.

Young children and canine friends were standing by.

"Did the dog flinch at all?" reporter Denise Zarrella asked Peggy Mathews of Avon Lake.

"He just did a little jump and a bark - not too bad," answered Mathews.

A part of the bridge still remains. It's a piece along the West bank near Tremont. That's not an accident. That section will be taken down mechanically and should be totally gone by the end of August.

It's may be hard to believe now that, back in the day, the Innerbelt bridge was cutting edge.

"At the time of it's opening - a really neat piece of history is that it was the widest bridge ever built," says Jocelynn Clemmings of ODOT.

Today the new structure is state of the art and, for some here, seems to symbolize a new beginning for Cleveland.

"It's kind of like burning the bridge from the old Cleveland to the new one," says Mickey Whitford of Bay Village.

The second bridge to be built in the Innerbelt Bridge project should be completed by late 2016.

"I can't wait to drive over the new bridge. May it be done before the RNC!!!" added Nolan.

