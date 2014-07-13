Woman crashes jeep into Lakewood Pool

The Jeep landed in the deep end of the pool. (Source: Chris Sanford)

Nancy Wilson's pool is in shambles. The diving board is busted and the pool's liner is torn after a woman driving a Jeep came barreling through a backyard fence and fell in the deep end.

"It was like you were dreaming. I've never seen anything like that. I've seen it in television and in movies, but I've never seen anything like that 10 feet from me," described Wilson.

Wilson just happened to be having her first pool party of the summer. Chris Sanford was one of her guests and had just jumped in the pool.

"It sounded like an explosion went off. I turned around, and there was a Jeep behind me. I was like, what the hell is going on?" said Sanford.

Lucky for 46-year-old Cheryl Chapman of Lakewood, Sanford is an experienced swimmer and diver. He was able to pull off an underwater rescue.

"I swam over and pulled the woman out of the car. Her safety belt was still on, so it was hard for me to get her out of the car. I swam her up and got her on the deck," added Sanford.

Police charged Chapman with reckless operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Luckily, no one was hurt. It took a giant tow truck to get the jeep out of the pool.

The vehicle is gone now, but some parts of it remain like a back window, and there is still a bumper at the bottom of the pool.

Everyone wants to make a splash at a pool party, but not like this.

"She was in a hurry to get here! It's not funny, but thank God no one was hurt. So, it can be amusing. You have to make it a little amusing; otherwise, it's a disaster," says Wilson.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.