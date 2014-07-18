Cleveland Cooks: Going inside some of the area's favorite restaurants

Friday, June 19 2015 9:21 AM EDT2015-06-19 13:21:48 GMT
Ingredients:2lbs. ground lamb1 lb. ground beef1 onion, minced4 cloves garlic, minced1 carrot1 stalk celery1 cup whole milk1 bay leaf1 tsp. red chili flakes½ cup tomato paste½ cup white wine1 tbsp rosemary, chopped1 gallon chicken stock½ lb. pancettaIn a food processor, pulse mirepoix (onion, celery and carrot).Slow cook chopped mirepoix in extra virgin olive oil.In a separate pan, brown ground lamp and ground beef. Drain well and reserve.Render pancetta, keep all fat.Add garlic, mirepoix, and...More >>
Spaghetti seafood Fra Diavolo for 4 person Ingredients 20 manila clams 20 mussels 1 pound spaghetti ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 4 cloves garlic, shaved very thin ½ cup squid,More >>
Chef Alberto Leandri from Lockkeepers will show you how to prepare Seafood Fra Diavolo. More >>
Friday, June 10 2016 10:41 AM EDT2016-06-10 14:41:57 GMT
Happy Dog (Source: WOIO)
White beer cheese: Ingredients 2 tbs Butter, softened (or melted) 2 tbs Flour 1 tbs Cornstarch 1 cup beer (wheat beer, blonde ale, pale ale, pilsner) 1 cup shredded Mozzarella, do not use pre shredded 1 cup shredded Cheddar, do not use pre shredded 1 cup whole milk salt and pepper Directions Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor. Process on high until very well blended, about 5-8 minutes. Transfer contents to a saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk rapidly and contin...More >>
Friday, December 11 2015 3:42 PM EST2015-12-11 20:42:25 GMT
Friday, December 11 2015 6:31 PM EST2015-12-11 23:31:27 GMT
Holiday baking traditions and recipes are passed down for generations, including the tasty treats at a west side favorite, Colozza's. Jen Picciano makes a trio of their specialty Christmas cookies in this week's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
Friday, December 4 2015 9:56 AM EST2015-12-04 14:56:50 GMT
Friday, December 4 2015 9:56 AM EST2015-12-04 14:56:49 GMT
Ingredients:Burger Patties:1 lb lean ground beef1/4 cup brown sugarsalt & pepper, to tastefresh sweet burger buns, buttered and toasted, for servingSecret Sauce #1 (Tartar Sauce?)Makes ~1/2 cup sauce1/4 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickles1 teaspoon dill pickle juice2 tablespoons white onion, finely chopped1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon white sugar (omit if using Miracle Whip)Secret Sauce #2 (Barbecue Sauce?)Makes ~3/4 cup sauce...More >>
Friday, November 6 2015 4:11 PM EST2015-11-06 21:11:53 GMT
Friday, November 6 2015 4:40 PM EST2015-11-06 21:40:40 GMT
The Black Box Fix has generated an incredible following offering amazing gourmet sandwiches. Chef Eric Rogers shares the secret to two of his "fixes" with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, October 30 2015 2:49 PM EDT2015-10-30 18:49:32 GMT
Friday, October 30 2015 2:57 PM EDT2015-10-30 18:57:41 GMT
A historic post office in Euclid has been given new life and a new look, now that a tasty restaurant is open for business there. Their chef and owner are bringing great food to Great Scott Tavern in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, October 16 2015 4:08 PM EDT2015-10-16 20:08:29 GMT
Friday, October 16 2015 4:08 PM EDT2015-10-16 20:08:29 GMT
Nano Brew Cleveland's PB&J Burger (Serves 4)1 pound ground beefKosher salt and coarse ground black pepper, to taste1/2 cup peanut butter1/2 cup bacon jam1 cup arugula4 burger bunsButterForm ground beef into four 4 oz. balls and flatten out to 1/4-inch thickness.Season both sides of patties with salt and pepper.Butter and toast buns on griddle or in a large skillet over med-high heat until golden brown.Cook patties on grill or in a large skillet over medium high heat for 3...More >>
Friday, October 9 2015 3:51 PM EDT2015-10-09 19:51:05 GMT
Friday, October 9 2015 7:09 PM EDT2015-10-09 23:09:40 GMT
Slurping is a compliment to award winning chef, Jonathan Sawyer. He serves up some of the best bowls in town at Noodle Cat, his Euclid Avenue noodle house. He's giving Jen Picciano a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into every steamy serving in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, September 11 2015 3:55 PM EDT2015-09-11 19:55:47 GMT
Friday, September 11 2015 4:08 PM EDT2015-09-11 20:08:23 GMT
Bar Cento, an Ohio City favorite, lays claim to the title "Best Pizza in Ohio," according to some experts in the food industry. Chef Kevin Auger shows our Jen Picciano how to make their famous Sunnyside Pizza in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, August 28 2015 7:24 AM EDT2015-08-28 11:24:02 GMT
Friday, August 28 2015 6:17 PM EDT2015-08-28 22:17:19 GMT
The creative minds behind Cork & Cleaver in Broadview Heights have expanded into Battery Park with Graffiti: A Social Kitchen. Chef Brian Okin is preparing today's catch with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, August 21 2015 3:54 PM EDT2015-08-21 19:54:20 GMT
Friday, August 21 2015 4:06 PM EDT2015-08-21 20:06:53 GMT
Pickles and sandwiches go together like peanut butter and jelly. At Cleveland Pickle, the team is crafting sandwiches inspired by various neighborhoods in town, like the "Payne Avenue Panini" Chef Josh Kabat is making with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, July 10 2015 3:00 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:00:26 GMT
Friday, July 10 2015 3:00 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:00:26 GMT
Heat up 1 tbsp of canola or vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet. Add the cooled steamed rice and stir-fry on medium heat. Add the soy sauce, sugar, granulated garlic and black pepper, continuing to stir fry until the rice turns golden brown. Remove the rice from wok or skillet and set aside.Heat up 1 tbsp of canola or vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet (if you are using the same wok or skillet, be sure to clean and dry it thoroughly before reusing it). Add the raw protein and ...More >>
Friday, July 3 2015 1:06 PM EDT2015-07-03 17:06:09 GMT
Friday, July 3 2015 1:07 PM EDT2015-07-03 17:07:47 GMT
2-7oz salmon (skin on, scales removed)as needed Kosher Saltas needed Ground Black Pepperas needed Sunflower Oil1. In saut pan over high heat, and sunflower oil and heat until oil almost heats its smoke point. Season salmon on flesh side and skin side generously with salt and pepper.2. Add salmon to the pan skin side down and begin to slowly turn heat down to medium.3. After 3 minutes, check to see that the salmon skin is beginning to become crisp golden brown by gently turning the p...More >>
Friday, June 5 2015 1:37 PM EDT2015-06-05 17:37:45 GMT
Friday, June 5 2015 1:37 PM EDT2015-06-05 17:37:45 GMT
Beer Braise BratsBrats12oz. bottle beer (Lager style)Put brats on hot grill to give char marks and remove. In sauce pan add grilled brats and cover with beer. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until brats are cooked though.Beer braise onion and peppersIngredient2 ea red onion2 ea green pepper1 12oz bottle Lager style of beer (Dos Equis)Thinly slice onion and pepper into small strips.Put in saute pan with a small amount of butter and cook until carmelized.When pepper and onion mix is came...More >>
Friday, May 29 2015 5:33 PM EDT2015-05-29 21:33:22 GMT
Friday, May 29 2015 5:51 PM EDT2015-05-29 21:51:50 GMT
Chef Zack Bruell's popular restaurants bring French and Italian cuisine with a modern take on the cafeteria to dining rooms all over the city. He gets saucy with our Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, April 24 2015 4:13 PM EDT2015-04-24 20:13:31 GMT
Friday, April 24 2015 5:13 PM EDT2015-04-24 21:13:06 GMT
The Chocolate Bar on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland can mix a mean chocolate martini, and serve an entrée that will satisfy both your sweet and savory tooth. Jen Picciano and Chef Wyatt Grace are making Mexican pork tenderloin in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
Friday, March 27 2015 4:34 PM EDT2015-03-27 20:34:42 GMT
Friday, March 27 2015 4:39 PM EDT2015-03-27 20:39:30 GMT
If you're a fan of Greenhouse Tavern, Trentina, or Noodlecat, you know Chef Jonathan Sawyer knows how to make some killer noodles. In fact, he makes a science of it, and his diners are the benefactors. He's taking Jen Picciano into his "pasta lab" to reveal how he does it in this week's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
Friday, March 20 2015 2:21 PM EDT2015-03-20 18:21:51 GMT
Friday, March 20 2015 2:27 PM EDT2015-03-20 18:27:07 GMT
Brennan's Coleslaw1 Qt. (4 cups) Coleslaw Dressing, we use Katherine's Kitchen brand1Qt. (4 cups) Real Mayonnaise1T. Celery SeedMix all the dressing ingredients together and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight.Put 5#s of diced or shredded cabbage carrots into a bowl. Add your coleslaw dressing and mix well.Refrigerate for minimum of 1 hour.To make fresh cut French fries:Cut your fries into whatever size you like, we do ¼ cuts. Separate them so they don't clump together in the fryer.Heat oi...More >>
Friday, March 13 2015 11:16 AM EDT2015-03-13 15:16:04 GMT
Friday, March 13 2015 4:00 PM EDT2015-03-13 20:00:22 GMT
Lago's Sautéed CalamariMakes 8 ouncesCut rinse squid thoroughly - strainIn a separate bowl or pan, add your squid Then Add:Salt well - 2 tablespoons evenlyPepper - couple pinchesUnsalted butter - tablespoonQuartered Oven Roasted Tomato - 1 tomato Red pepper flake - pinch Chopped Garlic - teaspoon3 herbs - parsley, chives basilStart a tablespoon of blended oil in a sauté pan on high heat - wait one minute than add your squid mixContinue mixing squid for 3 min in sauté pan on high heatAdd a c...More >>
Friday, December 12 2014 1:38 PM EST2014-12-12 18:38:30 GMT
Friday, December 12 2014 1:38 PM EST2014-12-12 18:38:31 GMT
Ingredients (for 4 servings):2 bulbs fennel, tops removed each cut into 8 wedges1 lb Peewee potatoes (or similar small size potato of choice)1 lb bulk Italian sausage (or sausage of choice)4 oz green table grapes8 oz white beans of choice (we use corona beans, but cannellini will suffice)1 lb baby spinach4 fillets of Chilean sea bass (we use an 8 oz portion but that is entirely up to you)1 jar prepared horseradish2 cups of coarse bread crumbs w/ chopped parsley and chives (panko works well)sa...More >>
Wednesday, December 3 2014 1:28 PM EST2014-12-03 18:28:22 GMT
Wednesday, December 3 2014 1:28 PM EST2014-12-03 18:28:23 GMT
Ingredients2-4 TBSP Olive oil1 med/large onion, diced1/2 cup minced garlic2 large jalapeno peppers, minced1.5 pounds ground chicken meat1 quart Souper Market chicken stock1 small can (15oz) cannellini beans1 small can (15oz) spicy chili beans12 to 15 tomatillos, or two med cans (28oz ea ch)1 tablespoon garlic powder1 small can (15oz)1 tablespoon ground cumin1 tablespoon Mexican oregano2-4 tablespoon Ancho chili powder2 tablespoon Regular chili powder1/2 cup red wine vinegar1/4 cup Shriracha1/...More >>
Friday, October 31 2014 12:19 PM EDT2014-10-31 16:19:46 GMT
Friday, October 31 2014 12:19 PM EDT2014-10-31 16:19:47 GMT
Korean Poutine with BulgogiIngredients:Tater TotsCheeseKorean Red SauceBeef BulgogiKimchi SlawBlack Sesame SeedsFry the tots until browned and top with cheese. Add Korean red sauce to taste. Top with beef and slaw. Garnish with sesame seeds.Beef Bulgogi:1 lb ground beef4 garlic cloves, minced3 T soy sauce2 T sugar2 T wine1 T sesame oil1 T honeyblack pepper, to tasteMix all ingredients and marinate at least 15 minutes, but up to overnight. Cook the beef until browned.Korean Red Sauce:sesame oi...More >>
Cork & Cleaver "Dinner Omelet" (For your Guacamole and Bruschetta) 1 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Diced 1 Jalapeño, Seeded and Diced 1 Small Red onion, Diced 2 each Ripe Avocado 1 Tblsp Fresh Lemon Juice 2More >>
Pretzel Crusted Trout SERVES 4 4 EA 1-2 POUND TROUT BONED AND FINS CUT OFF, HEAD AND TAIL CUT OFF AS WELL 3 CUPS ROLD GOLD PRETZELS BLENDED IN FOOD PROCESSOR TILL CHUNKY, NOT POWDERY.....SHOULD LOOKMore >>
Pork Belly To make Cure: Combine 1/4 c. salt with 1/4 c. sugar. Add 1 T. ground pepper, and 1 t. Dried Thyme For Belly: 1 trimmed pork belly from your butcher about 2-3# Cure One half onion - LargeMore >>
