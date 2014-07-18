Cleveland Cooks: Going inside some of the area's favorite restau - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Going inside some of the area's favorite restaurants

  • Cleveland Cooks: Charoset Recipe for Passover

    Friday, April 22 2016
    In this week's Cleveland Cooks, Jen Picciano has a Charoset recipe for Passover.

  • Oak and Embers Chicken & Waffle Recipe

    Friday, March 4 2016
    Oak & Embers Tavern Chicken and Waffles recipe

    Oak & Embers Tavern Chicken and Waffles recipe

  • Blue Point: Butter poached lobster

    Friday, February 12 2016
    The recipe for butter poached lobster. 

  • Cleveland Cooks: Restore

    Friday, January 29 2016
    The recipe for the oats bowl is as follows: 1 cup organic steel cut oats 2 cups organic almond milk (sweetened or unsweetened)

    The recipe for the oats bowl is as follows: 1 cup organic steel cut oats 2 cups organic almond milk (sweetened or unsweetened) 

  • Sokolowski’s Stuffed Cabbage

    Friday, September 4 2015
    Sokolowski's Stuffed Cabbage in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Flying Fig's Lamb Bolognese

    Friday, June 19 2015
    Ingredients:2lbs. ground lamb1 lb. ground beef1 onion, minced4 cloves garlic, minced1 carrot1 stalk celery1 cup whole milk1 bay leaf1 tsp. red chili flakes½ cup tomato paste½ cup white wine1 tbsp rosemary, chopped1 gallon chicken stock½ lb. pancettaIn a food processor, pulse mirepoix (onion, celery and carrot).Slow cook chopped mirepoix in extra virgin olive oil.In a separate pan, brown ground lamp and ground beef. Drain well and reserve.Render pancetta, keep all fat.Add garlic, mirepoix, and...More >>
  • Where to Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Top 5 Patio Picks

    Friday, May 29 2015
    I know our weather looks a little "iffy" in the coming days, but we Clevelanders are the types to log patio happy hours and outdoor lunch hours whenever the weather allows.
  • Where to Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Top 5 Places to Watch Cavs Playoff Games

    Monday, May 11 2015
    Where to Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Top 5 Places to Watch Cavs Playoff Games
  • Recipe: Melt's Parmageddon & Kraut Spice Mix

    The Parmageddon Ingredients – • 2 slices prepped Bread • 4 slices of Cheddar Cheese (4oz) • 2 Pierogi • 1/2oz Vegetable Oil • 1 cup Napa Cabbage • 2oz (V) Sautéed Onions • 1tsp Kraut Spice • 1/2 Cup
  • Recipe: Tandoori Salmon

    Tandoori Salmon- Ingredients: 4 pieces 6 to 8 oz Salmon fillets 1 teaspoon turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon Garam Masala (at any specialty store) 1/2 teaspoon Coriander Powder 1/2 teaspoon Cumin Powder 1
  • Recipe: Spaghetti seafood Fra Diavolo for 4

    Spaghetti seafood Fra Diavolo for 4 person Ingredients 20 manila clams 20 mussels 1 pound spaghetti ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 4 cloves garlic, shaved very thin ½ cup squid,
    Chef Alberto Leandri from Lockkeepers will show you how to prepare Seafood Fra Diavolo.
  • Cleveland Cooks: Happy Dog recipes

    Friday, June 10 2016
    White beer cheese: Ingredients 2 tbs Butter, softened (or melted) 2 tbs Flour 1 tbs Cornstarch 1 cup beer (wheat beer, blonde ale, pale ale, pilsner) 1 cup shredded Mozzarella, do not use pre shredded 1 cup shredded Cheddar, do not use pre shredded 1 cup whole milk salt and pepper Directions Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor. Process on high until very well blended, about 5-8 minutes. Transfer contents to a saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk rapidly and contin...
  • Alley Cat: Instructions for shucking oysters

    Friday, April 15 2016
    Instructions for shucking an oyster  1-scrub oysters with a bush to remove ocean sediment?  

  • Butcher and Brewer

    Monday, April 11 2016
    Roasted Bone Marrow 2 6-8 inch canoe cut beef femur bone (you can find these from any supermarket with a butcher counter, or one of the great stands at the west side market)

  • Recipe: Lilly Handmade Chocolates Amazeballs

    Thursday, March 24 2016
    AMAZEBALLS Courtesy of LILLY HANDMADE CHOCOLATES 

  • Recipe: Aladdins Falafel

    Friday, March 18 2016
    FALAFEL RECIPE

  • Recipe: Yours Truly Hummus

    Friday, March 11 2016
    We're making the family hummus recipe.  Yours Truly is run by a family of siblings, who even use olive oil from a grove in Lebanon.

  • Michael Symon: Marinated olives recipe

    Friday, February 19 2016
    Marinated olives recipe Ingredients for 4-6 servings.

  • Recipes: Heck's Shrimp & Grits

    Tuesday, January 5 2016
    Heck's Shrimp and grits 

  • Recipe: Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

    Friday, December 18 2015
    Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

    Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

  • Recipe: Greenhouse Tavern Flatbread

    Friday, December 18 2015
    Flatbread                                                     5 c. AP Flour2 c. Wheat Flour2 T Salt1 T Yeast3 c. Warm Water½ c. YogurtPurchasing and PrepMix the water and the yeast with a whisk until foamy and combined...More >>
  • Recipe: Colozza’s Bakery Cookies

    Friday, December 11 2015
    Holiday baking traditions and recipes are passed down for generations, including the tasty treats at a west side favorite, Colozza's. Jen Picciano makes a trio of their specialty Christmas cookies in this week's Cleveland Cooks.

    Holiday baking traditions and recipes are passed down for generations, including the tasty treats at a west side favorite, Colozza's. Jen Picciano makes a trio of their specialty Christmas cookies in this week's Cleveland Cooks. 

  • Swenson's copycat recipes

    Friday, December 4 2015
    Ingredients:Burger Patties:1 lb lean ground beef1/4 cup brown sugarsalt & pepper, to tastefresh sweet burger buns, buttered and toasted, for servingSecret Sauce #1 (Tartar Sauce?)Makes ~1/2 cup sauce1/4 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickles1 teaspoon dill pickle juice2 tablespoons white onion, finely chopped1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon white sugar (omit if using Miracle Whip)Secret Sauce #2 (Barbecue Sauce?)Makes ~3/4 cup sauce...More >>
  • Recipe: Crooked River recipes for Burkey, rub, stuffing and gravy

    Friday, November 20 2015
    Crooked River shares several recipes with us for the holidays.

    Crooked River shares several recipes with us for the holidays. 

  • Tips for the perfect deep-fried turkey

    Friday, November 20 2015
    Deep frying your turkey in an outdoor cooker or turkey fryer can create a tantalizing meal.

    Deep frying your turkey in an outdoor cooker or turkey fryer can create a tantalizing meal. 

  • Black Box Fix Recipes

    Friday, November 6 2015
    The Black Box Fix has generated an incredible following offering amazing gourmet sandwiches. Chef Eric Rogers shares the secret to two of his "fixes" with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Recipe: Great Scott Tavern's Crab Cakes and Citrus Remoulade

    Friday, October 30 2015
    A historic post office in Euclid has been given new life and a new look, now that a tasty restaurant is open for business there. Their chef and owner are bringing great food to Great Scott Tavern in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Good and Cheap on Cleveland Cooks

    Friday, October 23 2015
    We're mixing it up on Cleveland Cooks this time, featuring a visiting chef who has figured out how to eat on just $4 a day!
  • Recipe: Nano Brew

    Friday, October 16 2015
    Nano Brew Cleveland's PB&J Burger (Serves 4)1 pound ground beefKosher salt and coarse ground black pepper, to taste1/2 cup peanut butter1/2 cup bacon jam1 cup arugula4 burger bunsButterForm ground beef into four 4 oz. balls and flatten out to 1/4-inch thickness.Season both sides of patties with salt and pepper.Butter and toast buns on griddle or in a large skillet over med-high heat until golden brown.Cook patties on grill or in a large skillet over medium high heat for 3...More >>
  • Recipe: Noodlecat's Miso Ramen

    Friday, October 9 2015
    Slurping is a compliment to award winning chef, Jonathan Sawyer. He serves up some of the best bowls in town at Noodle Cat, his Euclid Avenue noodle house. He's giving Jen Picciano a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into every steamy serving in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Recipe: Market Garden Brewery Kielbasa

    Friday, September 18 2015
    Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City makes all kinds of delicious combos using beer and sausage. Jen Picciano learns how to make their savory house kielbasa in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Recipe: Bar Cento's Sunnyside Pizza

    Friday, September 11 2015
    Bar Cento, an Ohio City favorite, lays claim to the title "Best Pizza in Ohio," according to some experts in the food industry. Chef Kevin Auger shows our Jen Picciano how to make their famous Sunnyside Pizza in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Recipe: Walleye, hush puppies and cream corn

    Friday, August 28 2015
    The creative minds behind Cork & Cleaver in Broadview Heights have expanded into Battery Park with Graffiti: A Social Kitchen. Chef Brian Okin is preparing today's catch with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Recipe: Cleveland Pickle's Asian Pork Meatballs

    Friday, August 21 2015
    Pickles and sandwiches go together like peanut butter and jelly. At Cleveland Pickle, the team is crafting sandwiches inspired by various neighborhoods in town, like the "Payne Avenue Panini" Chef Josh Kabat is making with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.
  • Lobster Rolls - Grove Hill Restaurant

    Friday, August 7 2015
    Lobster Rolls - Grove Hill Restaurant
  • Recipe: L'Albatros

    Friday, July 31 2015
    Recipes from Zack Bruell's L'Albatros
  • Johnny Mango's Pad Thai

    Wednesday, July 22 2015
    Johnny Mangos
  • Luna Cake Recipes

    Friday, July 17 2015
    Luna Bakery &
  • Recipe: Bac Tremont

    Friday, July 10 2015 3:00 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:00:26 GMT
    Heat up 1 tbsp of canola or vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet. Add the cooled steamed rice and stir-fry on medium heat. Add the soy sauce, sugar, granulated garlic and black pepper, continuing to stir fry until the rice turns golden brown. Remove the rice from wok or skillet and set aside.Heat up 1 tbsp of canola or vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet (if you are using the same wok or skillet, be sure to clean and dry it thoroughly before reusing it). Add the raw protein and ...More >>
  • Recipe: Deagan's Crispy Skin Salmon w/ Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Caper Miso Broth

    Friday, July 3 2015 1:06 PM EDT2015-07-03 17:06:09 GMT
    2-7oz salmon (skin on, scales removed)as needed Kosher Saltas needed Ground Black Pepperas needed Sunflower Oil1. In saut pan over high heat, and sunflower oil and heat until oil almost heats its smoke point. Season salmon on flesh side and skin side generously with salt and pepper.2. Add salmon to the pan skin side down and begin to slowly turn heat down to medium.3. After 3 minutes, check to see that the salmon skin is beginning to become crisp golden brown by gently turning the p...More >>
  • Cowell and Hubbard: Seafood Risotto

    Friday, June 12 2015 12:00 PM EDT2015-06-12 16:00:19 GMT
    Cowell and Hubbard's Seafood Risotto recipe. More >>
  • Barrio recipes

    Friday, June 5 2015 1:37 PM EDT2015-06-05 17:37:45 GMT
    Beer Braise BratsBrats12oz. bottle beer (Lager style)Put brats on hot grill to give char marks and remove. In sauce pan add grilled brats and cover with beer. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until brats are cooked though.Beer braise onion and peppersIngredient2 ea red onion2 ea green pepper1 12oz bottle Lager style of beer (Dos Equis)Thinly slice onion and pepper into small strips.Put in saute pan with a small amount of butter and cook until carmelized.When pepper and onion mix is came...More >>
  • Recipe: Parallax Red Curry Sauce

    Friday, May 29 2015 5:33 PM EDT2015-05-29 21:33:22 GMT
    Chef Zack Bruell's popular restaurants bring French and Italian cuisine with a modern take on the cafeteria to dining rooms all over the city. He gets saucy with our Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
  • Michael Symon's recipes

    Friday, May 22 2015 2:20 PM EDT2015-05-22 18:20:53 GMT
    Recipe -- B.L.T. (BLUE, LINGONBERRY, TURKEY)Recipe courtesy of Michael SymonMore >>
  • Recipe: Fire Food and drink

    Friday, May 15 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-05-15 18:01:04 GMT
    1/3 cup unsalted butter3 cups white onion, small dice2 tbsp celery, small dice1/4 cup fresno pepper, small dice1 tbsp kosher salt1/4 cup garlic, minced3 tbsp ginger, minced1 pinch saffron1 1/4 tsp cumin, toasted, ground1 3/4 tsp coriander, toasted, ground1 pinch black pepper, toasted, ground1 pinch cayenne pepper1 tsp green cardamom pod, toasted, ground1 pinch cinnamon, ground1 pinch cloves, toasted, ground1 pinch nutmeg, ground1 pinch ginger, ground2 1/2 tsp tumeric, ground3/4 tsp fenugreek,...More >>
  • Recipe: Fish, Grits and Collard greens

    Friday, May 8 2015 12:06 PM EDT2015-05-08 16:06:01 GMT
    Stonetown's recipe for fish, grits and collard greens. More >>
  • Recipe: Guacamole Classico

    Friday, August 22 2014 9:29 AM EDT2014-08-22 13:29:07 GMT
    Guacamole Classico 4 ripe avocados (has or calavo brand) 1 TBL kosher salt 1 TBL minced garlic 1 TBL minced jalapeno (remove seeds + veins for less heat) juice from 1 lime METHOD -remove avocado fleshMore >>
  • Recipe: French Toast Batter / Stuffed French Toast

    Friday, May 1 2015 1:50 PM EDT2015-05-01 17:50:15 GMT
    French Toast Batter and Stuffed French Toast More >>
  • Chocolate Bar's Mexican Pork Tenderloin Recipe

    Friday, April 24 2015 4:13 PM EDT2015-04-24 20:13:31 GMT
    The Chocolate Bar on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland can mix a mean chocolate martini, and serve an entrée that will satisfy both your sweet and savory tooth. Jen Picciano and Chef Wyatt Grace are making Mexican pork tenderloin in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
  • Biga Pizza Recipe

    Friday, April 17 2015 2:00 PM EDT2015-04-17 18:00:55 GMT
    Jen Picciano is making pizza in this week's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
  • Recipe: Lobster Nachos

    Friday, April 10 2015 1:54 PM EDT2015-04-10 17:54:35 GMT
    Lobster Nachos More >>
  • Pasta Alla Chitarrini with Uovo de Trentina

    Thursday, April 2 2015 5:26 PM EDT2015-04-02 21:26:37 GMT
    Pasta Alla Chitarrini with Uovo de TrentinaMore >>
  • Recipe: Chitarra Pasta

    Friday, March 27 2015 4:34 PM EDT2015-03-27 20:34:42 GMT
    If you're a fan of Greenhouse Tavern, Trentina, or Noodlecat, you know Chef Jonathan Sawyer knows how to make some killer noodles. In fact, he makes a science of it, and his diners are the benefactors. He's taking Jen Picciano into his "pasta lab" to reveal how he does it in this week's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
  • Recipes: Brennan's

    Friday, March 20 2015 2:21 PM EDT2015-03-20 18:21:51 GMT
    Brennan's Coleslaw1 Qt. (4 cups) Coleslaw Dressing, we use Katherine's Kitchen brand1Qt. (4 cups) Real Mayonnaise1T. Celery SeedMix all the dressing ingredients together and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight.Put 5#s of diced or shredded cabbage carrots into a bowl. Add your coleslaw dressing and mix well.Refrigerate for minimum of 1 hour.To make fresh cut French fries:Cut your fries into whatever size you like, we do ¼ cuts. Separate them so they don't clump together in the fryer.Heat oi...More >>
  • Lago's Sauteed Calamari

    Friday, March 13 2015 11:16 AM EDT2015-03-13 15:16:04 GMT
    Lago's Sautéed CalamariMakes 8 ouncesCut rinse squid thoroughly - strainIn a separate bowl or pan, add your squid Then Add:Salt well - 2 tablespoons evenlyPepper - couple pinchesUnsalted butter - tablespoonQuartered Oven Roasted Tomato - 1 tomato Red pepper flake - pinch Chopped Garlic - teaspoon3 herbs - parsley, chives basilStart a tablespoon of blended oil in a sauté pan on high heat - wait one minute than add your squid mixContinue mixing squid for 3 min in sauté pan on high heatAdd a c...More >>
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Recipes

    Friday, February 27 2015 4:48 PM EST2015-02-27 21:48:50 GMT
    Recipes for Cavs players in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
  • FlipSide Recipes

    Friday, February 20 2015 8:59 AM EST2015-02-20 13:59:15 GMT
    FlipSide recipes in this week's Cleveland Cooks.More >>
  • Buckwheat Crepes with Chicken- Cheddar Chutney filling

    Friday, February 6 2015 12:33 PM EST2015-02-06 17:33:37 GMT
    Buckwheat Crepes with Chicken- Cheddar Chutney filling with Jen Picciano in this week's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
  • Recipe: Colossal's lemon cupcakes

    Friday, January 30 2015 1:53 PM EST2015-01-30 18:53:05 GMT
    In this week's Cleveland Cooks, Jen Picciano takes us inside Colossal Cupcakes for a sweet lemony recipe. More >>
  • Vegan Naan from Toast Cleveland

    Thursday, January 22 2015 1:20 PM EST2015-01-22 18:20:35 GMT
    Vegan Naan from Toast Cleveland. More >>
  • Duck Confit with Carrot and Frisee Salad

    Friday, January 16 2015 1:54 PM EST2015-01-16 18:54:10 GMT
    Duck Confit with Carrot and Frisee Salad at Cleveland's Grovewood Tavern. More >>
  • Recipe: Braised Short Ribs

    Friday, January 9 2015 11:56 AM EST2015-01-09 16:56:39 GMT
    Braised Short Ribs from Table 45. More >>
  • Recipe: Spaghetti Carbonara

    Friday, January 2 2015 2:12 PM EST2015-01-02 19:12:09 GMT
    Spaghetti CarbonaraMore >>
  • Char Grilled White Trout, Grilled Romaine, Aligot Twice Baked Potato and Lobster Sauce

    Friday, December 19 2014 1:10 PM EST2014-12-19 18:10:49 GMT
    Char Grilled White Trout, Grilled Romaine, Aligot Twice Baked Potato and Lobster SauceMore >>
  • Horseradish Crusted Chilean Sea Bass

    Friday, December 12 2014 1:38 PM EST2014-12-12 18:38:30 GMT
    Ingredients (for 4 servings):2 bulbs fennel, tops removed each cut into 8 wedges1 lb Peewee potatoes (or similar small size potato of choice)1 lb bulk Italian sausage (or sausage of choice)4 oz green table grapes8 oz white beans of choice (we use corona beans, but cannellini will suffice)1 lb baby spinach4 fillets of Chilean sea bass (we use an 8 oz portion but that is entirely up to you)1 jar prepared horseradish2 cups of coarse bread crumbs w/ chopped parsley and chives (panko works well)sa...More >>
  • Chicken chili verde recipe

    Wednesday, December 3 2014 1:28 PM EST2014-12-03 18:28:22 GMT
    Ingredients2-4 TBSP Olive oil1 med/large onion, diced1/2 cup minced garlic2 large jalapeno peppers, minced1.5 pounds ground chicken meat1 quart Souper Market chicken stock1 small can (15oz) cannellini beans1 small can (15oz) spicy chili beans12 to 15 tomatillos, or two med cans (28oz ea ch)1 tablespoon garlic powder1 small can (15oz)1 tablespoon ground cumin1 tablespoon Mexican oregano2-4 tablespoon Ancho chili powder2 tablespoon Regular chili powder1/2 cup red wine vinegar1/4 cup Shriracha1/...More >>
  • Gray House Pies

    Thursday, November 6 2014 1:10 PM EST2014-11-06 18:10:23 GMT
    Gray house pies in this wee's Cleveland Cooks. More >>
  • Recipe: Korean Poutine with Bulgogi

    Friday, October 31 2014 12:19 PM EDT2014-10-31 16:19:46 GMT
    Korean Poutine with BulgogiIngredients:Tater TotsCheeseKorean Red SauceBeef BulgogiKimchi SlawBlack Sesame SeedsFry the tots until browned and top with cheese. Add Korean red sauce to taste. Top with beef and slaw. Garnish with sesame seeds.Beef Bulgogi:1 lb ground beef4 garlic cloves, minced3 T soy sauce2 T sugar2 T wine1 T sesame oil1 T honeyblack pepper, to tasteMix all ingredients and marinate at least 15 minutes, but up to overnight. Cook the beef until browned.Korean Red Sauce:sesame oi...More >>
  • Recipe: Braised Lamb Shank

    Braised Lamb Shank 4 each lamb shanks 3 cups beef broth 7 cups fresh tomato sauce 1/2 Spanish Onion pique  ( studded with cloves) 2 whole cinnamon sticks 9 cloves salt and pepper to taste 500 g orzo 1/4More >>
  • Recipe: Cork & Cleaver "Dinner Omelet"

    Cork & Cleaver "Dinner Omelet" (For your Guacamole and Bruschetta) 1 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Diced 1 Jalapeño, Seeded and Diced 1 Small Red onion, Diced 2 each Ripe Avocado  1 Tblsp Fresh Lemon Juice 2More >>
  • Cleveland Cooks: Crop Corn Ravioli recipe

    19 Action News Jen Picciano visits the Crop Bistro & Bar.  They share their delicious recipe for Corn ravioli.More >>
  • Recipe: Mushroom beignets

    Mushroom beignets Yields 1 qt batter 1 ¼ cup water 2 oz butter 1 cup flour 4 eggs 2 oz parm grated 2 oz goat cheese 1 tea kosher salt 1 tea chopped rosemary 1 tea chopped parsley 1 tea truffleMore >>
  • Recipe: Pretzel Crusted Trout

    Pretzel Crusted Trout SERVES 4 4 EA 1-2 POUND TROUT BONED AND FINS CUT OFF, HEAD AND TAIL CUT OFF AS WELL 3 CUPS ROLD GOLD PRETZELS BLENDED IN FOOD PROCESSOR TILL CHUNKY, NOT POWDERY.....SHOULD LOOKMore >>
  • Recipe: The Black Pig's Pork Belly Dish

    Pork Belly To make Cure: Combine 1/4 c. salt with 1/4 c. sugar. Add 1 T. ground pepper, and 1 t. Dried Thyme For Belly: 1 trimmed pork belly from your butcher about 2-3# Cure One half onion - LargeMore >>
  • Recipe: Sea Scallops, Balsamic Glazed Strawberries, Cardamon, Lemon Confit, Arugula

    Sea Scallops, Balsamic Glazed Strawberries, Cardamon, Lemon Confit, Arugula  Ingredients: Scallops (U10) Baked potatoes Shallots Balsamic Cardamon (powder) Lemon Zest  Simple syrup Arugula  CitrusMore >>
(WOIO) -

Cleveland 19 News Reporter Jen Picciano is taking you inside the kitchens of Cleveland's favorite restaurants in her segment, Cleveland Cooks. 

The city's most notable chefs will teach you how to make their most popular menu items. 

Secret recipes will be revealed. Tricks of the trade will be shared.  

Tune in Fridays at 5 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Happy Dog 

Sibling Revelry Brewery

Charoset for Passover 

Alley Cats Oysters 

Butcher and Brewer

Horseradish crusted Salmon with herbed crème fraiche and cucumbers

Lilly's Homemade Chocolates Amazeballs 

Aladdins Falafel

Yours Truly Hummus 

Oak & Embers Tavern Chicken and Waffles

Marinated Olives

Blue Point- Butter Poached Lobster

Super Bowl recipes plus Cleats Ghost pepper wings 

Restore - Oats and Ginger Smoothie

Quiche Lorraine from the Ranger Cafe

Heck's Shrimp & Grits

Greenhouse Tavern Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

Greenhouse Tavern Flatbread

Colozza’s Bakery cookies

Swenson's copycat recipes

Crooked River burkey, stuffing, gravy

Gluten Free Lake Erie Perch

Black Box Fix

Great Scott Tavern's Crab Cakes and Citrus Remoulade

Good and Cheap

Nano Brew

Noodlecat's Miso Ramen

Market Garden Brewery's Kielbasa

Bar Cento's Sunnyside Pizza

Sokolowski’s Stuffed Cabbage

Graffiti: A Social Kitchen's Walleye and Hush Puppies

Cleveland Pickle's Asian Pork Meatballs

Lobster Rolls - Grove Hill 

L'Albatros

Luna's Cakes

Bac Tremont

Deagan's Crispy Skin Salmon w/ Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Caper Miso Broth

Flying Fig Lamb Bolognese

Seafood Risotto

Barrio recipes

Parallax Red Curry Sauce

Michael Symon's recipes

Fire Food and Drink

Catfish, grits and collard greens

Stuffed French Toast

Mexican Pork Tenderloin

Biga Pizza

Lobster Nachos

Pasta Alla Chitarrini With Uovo De Trentina

Chitarra Pasta

Brennan's Fish House

Lago's Sauteed Calamari

Cleveland Cavaliers

FlipSide 

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

Buckwheat Crepes with Chicken-Cheddar Chutney filling

Colossal Cupcakes Lemon Cupcakes

Vegan Naan

Duck Confit With Carrot And Frisee Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Spaghetti Carbonara

Char-Grilled White Trout, Grilled Romaine, Aligot Potatoes   

Horseradish Crusted Chilean Sea Bass

Sterle's Apple Strudel

Souper Market's Chicken Chili Verde

Bass In A Bag With A Little Zucchini And Fennel Salad

Gray House Pies- Apple Pie

Korean Poutine with Bulgogi

Butter Scotch Carrots, Truffle Macaroni & Cheese, Pepper Steak

Andouille Jambalaya

Euclid Fish Clambake

Braised Lamb Shank

Corn Ravioli 

Spaghetti Seafood Fra Diavolo

Tandoori Salmon

Sea Scallops

Pork Belly Dish

Pretzel Crusted Trout

Guacamole Classico

Mushroom Beignets

Parmageddon & Kraut Spice Mix

Apple-Brine Pork Chops With Bourbon Bacon Glaze 

Tell us which restaurant, chef or dish you'd like to see featured next! 

Reach out to Jen on Twitter or Facebook.

