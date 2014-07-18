Recipe: Spaghetti seafood Fra Diavolo for 4

Spaghetti seafood Fra Diavolo for 4

Ingredients

20 manila clams

20 mussels

1 pound spaghetti

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 cloves garlic, shaved very thin

½ cup squid, sliced

16 pieces shrimp

8 scallops

1 cup dry white wine

2 cup tomato sauce

1/3 cup chopped parsley

Directions

In boiling salted water, begin cooking the spaghetti.

Simultaneously, heat up the extra-virgin olive oil on medium-high heat in a large sauté pan. Add the crushed red pepper and shaved garlic and slowly sauté.

Add the mussels, clams, calamari, scallops the white wine and let evaporate for a minute, at this point add the tomatoes sauce, parsley, the shrimp and let cook for 3-4 minute.

Tossed the spaghetti with the seafood and serve immediately.