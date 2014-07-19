11-year-old runs lemonade stand to benefit officer with ALS

Many people from the community showed up to support the fundraiser. (Source: WOIO)

Destiny is the youngest member of the community relations group and holds the police department in a special place in her heart. (Source: WOIO)

One girl in Cleveland is trying to sell enough lemonade to help a Cleveland police officer with a life-threatening disease. Dozens gathered to support the effort Saturday.

At 11, Destiny Rice is doing what many kids do during the summer to earn a quick buck: sell homemade lemonade.

But every dollar earned on Saturday won't be hers to keep.

Destiny is donating all of the profit from her lemonade stand to a man she never knew, until she read about his battle on Facebook.

"I felt bad for him and his family," Destiny said.

The news spread quickly about 44-year-old Hank Adkins on Facebook. The dedicated Cleveland police officer for the First District was forced to retire in June after being diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

"I wanted to have a lemonade stand for myself, but I figured I would do one for him to help his family," said Destiny.

At her first lemonade sale, Destiny raised more than $200.

Cindy Carter, Destiny's grandmother, said she did everything she could to contribute.

"She was concerned that it wasn't enough money, so she cleaned out all her purses and added that to the total," said Carter.

Destiny still wanted to raise more, so she organized Saturday's sale at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Gabrile Asta, Adkins' mother-in-law, attended Destiny's event in his honor.

"He's overwhelmed. I see can tears sometimes coming from his eyes," Asta said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Adkins family can contact the Second Police District at 216-623-5220.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.