New food truck by Rock Hall offers second chance for some

At first glance, it may look like any other food joint in Cleveland, but a closer look reveals the first freight container turned restaurant in the Rock and Roll City.

Blazing Bistro is about to open to hungry stomachs walking all along the waterfront behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In fact, there is no other obvious place to grab some grub nearby.

"We're doing about three different sandwiches," said Chef Mark Ridenour of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries. "We're going to have some crabcakes, a play on fried onions and onion rings, some homemade french fries,"

But, this isn't just any old stationary food truck. This new business contains some new opportunity for some in need of a second chance.

"I just returned from prison after doing three years," said Vegas Patton of Cleveland. "I was having a problem getting a job, so I was trying to figure out how I was going to feed my family. What do I need to do?"

Patton will be one of a handful working at Blazing Bistro under the direction of Chef Ridenour. Patton is learning to be a chef through Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries, right here in Cleveland.

"Cleveland is hurting for good cooks, Ridenour said. "This is a great opportunity for them to learn and go out on their own."

There's no date set yet for the restaurant's opening, but the finishing touches on Cleveland's hottest new food spot are just about complete. Patton can't wait to get started.

"Absolutely, very exciting!" Patton said with a smile.

