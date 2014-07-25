Recipe: Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon- Ingredients:

4 pieces 6 to 8 oz Salmon fillets 1 teaspoon turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon Garam Masala (at any specialty store) 1/2 teaspoon Coriander Powder 1/2 teaspoon Cumin Powder 1 teaspoon Paprika 1/2 teaspoon Garlic paste (see below) 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional) 1/2 teaspoon Ginger Paste Kosher salt to taste Freshly ground pepper 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

Add the yogurt and all the spices into a large and whisk until smooth. In a glass baking dish, coat the salmon with the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours. Light a grill. Oil the grill grates or cover with foil and spray non-stick spray. Scrape off the excess marinade place fish directly on grill over a moderate flame. Grill over moderate heat, turning once or twice, until golden in spots and nearly cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the salmon to a platter and serve over a light salad or rice or Naan bread. Optional cooking method: Traditional oven bake at 400F for 20-25 minutes uncovered. Serve immediately

Make Ahead The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Suggested Wine Pairing by Café Tandoor

Citrusy, medium-bodied white.

Garam Masala is spice blend made with first lightly roasting and then grinding them in a coffee grinder the following spices: Bay Leaves, Cinnamon Stick, Black Cardamom, Green Cardamom, Cumin Seeds, Coriander Seeds and Cloves. We at Café Tandoor make our own Garam masala.

Ginger Garlic Paste- in a blender 2 cloves of garlic and 1/2 inch ginger blend to a smooth paste.







