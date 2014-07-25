Testing local mosquitoes for West Nile

A study by Orkin says that last year Cleveland ranked 16 out of 20 in cities nationwide where they did the most mosquito treatments.

Many of us keep an eye out for mosquitos at dusk and early morning but most of us never worry about West Nile Virus. But the folks at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo do, and they spend a lot of time and effort making sure the animals are safe.

So far this summer there has been no sign of West Nile. Rick Novickis with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health credits our harsh, long winter and fluctuating summer temperatures with controlling the pesky population.



"All that makes it very difficult for the virus to survive and really amplify throughout the birds and the other critters that help transmit the virus to humans," said Novickis, Deputy Director of Environmental Health.



Lorain County started testing on July 8. Their Health Department reported small trap numbers initially, only 50-100. They usually average 200-300 mosquitos. However their numbers are building so they'll be doing additional testing.



In Geauga County, they've been testing for West Nile since June, with no positive tests results. Their Health Department reports average mosquito activity.



Portage County has no mosquito program, and in Medina County they focus their efforts on preventing the adult mosquitos that carry West Nile.



It's Summit County that we'll be keeping an eye on. Since their first test early this month, they've had two positive West Nile test results on mosquitos in Twinsburg and in Macedonia. The Health Department there said they've had a trap count as high as 1300 last month in Sagamore Hills.



Novickis said they're relieved that the state will fund this step toward disease prevention.



"We did begin placing the traps this week, and our first shipment will be early next week," he said.

Those test results are expected back in about a week and a half. We will update you then.

