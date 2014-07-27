LeBron's return to 23 scores big with fans

It was the next big decision LeBron James fans were waiting to hear about-what number would LeBron James wear when he returned to the Cavs?

This was the King's answer that came through on Instagram: 23 it is-it's only right I go back.

James also shared that link on Twitter.

"I kept saying go with 23! Go with 23! So, I'm excited that he decided to go back to his old number," says Linda Tucker of South Euclid.

"I say leave six in Miami. Win championships up here with 23. It's a nice little legacy," says Phillip Jennings of Cleveland.

When you think about it, there is something about the number 23. It's worn by other Cleveland greats like Browns Pro Bowl CB, Joe Haden and Indians All-Star Outfielder Michael Brantley.

But, you might remember LeBron saying this back before he left for Miami:

"No guy in the NBA should ever wear 23," he said, "I'm gonna change my number next year because that's how much respect I've got for a guy like that," referring to Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan later tweeted: "I'm cool with it. I don't own a number."

Marketing-wise many applauded the move. There won't be a push to buy merchandise with a new number on it.

"I think it's super cool that he chose the number 23, that way it's not like a marketing tool to go out and sell new jerseys. Everyone can wear the ones they have, if they still fit into it," said Todd Marsh of Lakewood.

But then again, who needs a new number to make more money? Fans are still pulling out their wallets and choosing to buy 'the chosen one's' merchandise.

