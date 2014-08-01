Churches unite to clean up homes in Slavic Village

Everyone from the mission work squad pitches in. (Source: WOIO)

Parishioners from two churches came to help spruce up the neighborhood. (Source: WOIO)

Two churches are working together with one goal: to clean up homes in the Slavic Village.

Liz Price loves her 106-year-old Victorian home.

"I like the woodwork. It's something you don't see anymore," said Price with a welcoming smile.

Maintaining the huge, old beauty isn't easy, though. The gutters needed to be cleared and paint is peeling off the wooden siding.

"It's been kind of rough. It's kind of hard repairing this old house," added Price.

That's where mission work squads come in. Price, and several others like her, answered an ad in the newspaper saying they needed help with some work at their homes. Parishioners from North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church and Forward Church on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland responded.

"I hope that every church out there sees itself as a potential light to this community," said Pastor Geoff Schultz, of North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church.

"Just the opportunity to serve someone else, it feeds the soul," added Jessica Laursen, of Strongsville.

Just a few miles away, mission work squads clean up a crab apple tree, do some plumbing and even make stairs to help the homeowner get to the second floor.

All of this means a lot to those like Price, who spent her life caring for others as a nurse, and now needs help herself.

"They are God's hands. They are God's feet. What more can I ask for?" said Price.

The mission work squads will be out again on Saturday. The weekend of volunteering will wrap up with a service at 11 a.m. at Forward Church and then a Summer Blast cookout and family carnival at the Boys and Girls Club on Broadway from 1-4 on Sunday.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.