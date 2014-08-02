Browns fans flock to Akron for Family Fun Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns fans flock to Akron for Family Fun Day

Browns fans got a chance to look at this year's team in action on Saturday. The team held its annual Family Fun Day event, where the team played a scrimmage.

InfoCision Stadium in Akron was painted brown and orange by a flood of fans, waiting to get a sneak peek of the team at the annual event. 

"Each year we go through the season and they say, 'Wait for next year.' So here I am, watching the game to see what's going to happen," said lifetime Browns fan, Robert Freeman.

This was a chance for fans to check out the new team, and all eyes were playing close attention to one rookie: Johnny Manziel. With the new additions to this year's roster, fans are riding high off excitement.

The event's location also gave the day a special meaning: This is the first time Family Fun Day has been held in Akron and it's giving Browns fans an extra reason to cheer.

The scrimmage was cut short by the weather, but players still signed autographs before leaving the field.  

As for any season predictions, it may be too early to call, but fans are praying for a good outcome. 

"I just hope we have a decent season, because lord knows we need it!" said Freeman.

