Browns fans flock to Akron for Family Fun Day

Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel were both under the microscope as more than 20,000 Browns fans packed InfoCision Stadium at the University of Akron. Hoyer finished the day 7/11 for 56 yards. He did not

Browns scrimmage each other at Family Day in Akron

On his outing: "Some good, some bad. I thought we moved the ball after the first drive pretty well. I was told we had a 16-play drive on the second series, which is good. We are keeping the chains moving.

On how he would assess his performance today: "It was good. It's good to come out and just kind of play in a live situation in the stadium where the calls are coming through your helmet. You're kind of

On an injury update: "We held (TE) Jordan Cameron out, just he banged his shoulder. He should be fine. It was more precautionary than anything else. (DB Tashaun) Gipson did not go today, but we're expecting

The scrimmage was cut short by the weather, but fans still got to see the players in action. (Source: WOIO)

It was a sea of brown and orange at InfoCision Stadium in Akron for Family Fun Day. (Source: WOIO)

Browns fans got a chance to look at this year's team in action on Saturday. The team held its annual Family Fun Day event, where the team played a scrimmage.

InfoCision Stadium in Akron was painted brown and orange by a flood of fans, waiting to get a sneak peek of the team at the annual event.

"Each year we go through the season and they say, 'Wait for next year.' So here I am, watching the game to see what's going to happen," said lifetime Browns fan, Robert Freeman.

This was a chance for fans to check out the new team, and all eyes were playing close attention to one rookie: Johnny Manziel. With the new additions to this year's roster, fans are riding high off excitement.

The event's location also gave the day a special meaning: This is the first time Family Fun Day has been held in Akron and it's giving Browns fans an extra reason to cheer.

The scrimmage was cut short by the weather, but players still signed autographs before leaving the field.

As for any season predictions, it may be too early to call, but fans are praying for a good outcome.

"I just hope we have a decent season, because lord knows we need it!" said Freeman.

