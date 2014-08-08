LeBron James rehabs home for Akron family

The LeBron James Family Foundation took its commitment to its hometown to help a local family in need. (Source: WOIO)

A shiny new window and a freshly painted front porch railing -- all details of an Akron home getting a huge makeover, courtesy of LeBron James and The LeBron James Foundation.

LeBron and his sons have been there every day helping, according to HGTV's Rehab Addict host, Nicole Curtis.

"I warned him before I came down here, 'You are going to have to get dirty.' He's been dirty. That's just what it is. This isn't a clean job," said Curtis.

The location of the house is being kept a secret so as not to spoil the big reveal, and to protect the very deserving family that won the makeover through the Wheels for Education program.

"The little girl that we are doing this home for, you know, she's put in the time and dedication," added Curtis. "For me, being a mom, myself, really creating a home that these kids can enjoy, that's virtually maintenance free when we leave, everything is brought up to speed."

Local companies donated materials and labor for the full home renovation. On Friday, crews rolled out a brand new yard.

Neighbors were excited to see it unfold before their eyes.

"I thought it was a great thing to do for a charity and the kids loved it," said Tina Oswald, who has watched the renovation from her home across the street.

Even though the address has not been released publicly, people still have been traveling from all over to find the location.

Brandon Rossi and his dad drove from Green, hoping to catch a glimpse of LeBron working at the home.

"It's beautiful. I'm so glad he came back from Miami, and now he's helping the community like this," said Rossi.

You'll be able to see the complete home makeover with LeBron's contributions, coming up this fall on Rehab Addict.



