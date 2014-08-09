Gay Games organizers project $40M in revenue for Cleveland

The City of Cleveland hosts the Gay Games beginning this Saturday, and the city has a few unsightly areas to fix in order to make a good impression.

Students at Case Western Reserve University are taking a look back at the history of Cleveland's own lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community with a special exhibit.

Cleveland Police have been preparing for months for the 2014 Gay Games which are scheduled to get underway Saturday at 7 p.m. in Downtown Cleveland.

On Saturday before the official kickoff, there will be a T Dance & Brunch at the West Side Market Square from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Greg Louganis, the first man to win two gold medals in diving in two consecutive Olympiads, was the special guest at "The Power of Embracing Difference," a Cleveland Foundation-City Club of Cleveland event to kick off the Gay Games.

On Saturday night, the Gay Games officially kicked off with opening ceremonies celebrating the thousands of athletes and artists participating in the Games.

The following road closures are expected to detour drivers during the 2014 Gay Games in Downtown Cleveland:

Those walking around Ohio City can design chalk drawings after they grab a bite to eat at a busy restaurant. (Source: WOIO)

The economic impact of Gay Games 9 will be felt throughout the Cleveland and Akron areas over the next week, but in Ohio City, business is already booming.

Lisa Fado, who traveled from El Salvador to play softball in the competition, is one of the 30,000 participants and visitors here this week.

"It's beautiful here. The people are super nice and I'm enchanted to be here," said Fado.

Gay Games organizers project the games will generate $40 million from hotels, restaurants, and merchandise.

The event is generating opportunities for local artists. Debra Solceky is a chalk artist who was hired to create her artwork in Ohio City's Market Square.

"When they asked me, I was trying to think of artwork that would embody the spirit of the games, something like releasing all this energy and color into our city," said Solceky, describing her artwork.

There were lots of colors and dollars released in the Ohio City business district, as patrons grabbed a bite to eat, and then stopped to decorate the sidewalk with chalk.

"Ohio City is booming with visitors," said Sam McNulty, who owns several businesses in Ohio City, including Market Garden.

"Here at Market Garden, we have folks calling ahead like, 'Hey! We got a 30 tab on Monday night. Can we come in?' And we're like, 'Absolutely!'" said McNulty.

McNulty says he's already seen profit increase this weekend, but he believes Cleveland is gaining much more than just revenue.

"It's two fold. The Games are great for Cleveland financially and as a whole, and the psyche impact of people to feeling excited about Cleveland. I'm jazzed to live in Cleveland that much more because we're a very open-minded and progressive city," said McNulty.

Click here for a schedule of events.

