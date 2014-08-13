Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Big changes happening at Progressive Field

You'll see some big changes for the Tribe next season and we're not just talking about pitchers or outfielders. The Cleveland Indians have hit a real home run with their newly released plan to renovate Progressive Field. The stadium is 20 years old and in need of a few nips and tucks.

The plans show several reconfigured concourses that open up the stadium to street views, include new, large, meeting areas and an expanded Kid's Clubhouse. All of these will replace sections of seats that are empty more often than not, allowing more access for the average fan. The price tag? Well, that's already been covered by the sin tax and the team.

Without touching a bat or a ball, the Cleveland Indians have already won a major victory in our book with smart renovations aimed at improving the fan experience. Finally, Cleveland fans can say, "Wait 'til next year," knowing they truly have something to smile about.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

