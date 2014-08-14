National protests over Ferguson shooting & Browns starting Hoyer

Protests around the country and here in Cleveland today, over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. We take you to Public Square to hear why Clevelanders are getting involved. And President Obama is weighing in on the topic as well.

And big news from the Browns. Head Coach Mike Pettine announces his starting quarterback.

I hope you'll join us for 19 Action News at 6.

Denise Dufala

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather,sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO.All rights reserved.