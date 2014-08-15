Elyria resale shop opening this weekend, in honor of young girl killed by gun violence

The Reinventing Closet in Elyria opens this weekend. (Source: WOIO)

As Rhonda Washington talks about her granddaughter you can see the grief in her eyes.

"Its been a devastating loss," said Washington."She loved God, she got straight A's, and she loved fashion."

Eight-year-old NaJia Boone died after she found a gun and accidentally pulled the trigger.

But Washington has turned that pain into positivity.

Inspired by NaJia's love for Fashion, Washington is opening a thrift store called the Reinventing Closet, located on 230 Second St. in Elyria.

All of the proceeds will benefit the foundation she started in NaJia's name. It's purpose is to educate children and parents on gun safety.

Since 2009 Washington's organization has given away thousands of gun locks so that children don't pull the trigger.

No item in the store will cost more than twenty dollars. The thrift store will also be used as an after school program, that will be free for parents, and will teach students music, art, and bible lessons.

The most important lesson the program will teach children is gun safety, a lesson Washington wished NaJia had known.

Anyone interested in donating items can call Washington at 440-941-0304. The store will open this weekend.

