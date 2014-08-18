Metroparks warn swimmers that Euclid Beach has no lifeguards

The Cleveland Metroparks released a statement that continued to warn swimmers that Euclid Beach is an unguarded area after two people died from drowning Sunday.

Floyd Peters has been swimming since he was ten years old, but he says he won't swim at Euclid Beach.

"It's too dangerous, there's too many rip currents here," said Peters.

For some swimmers, that statement has proved to be true. On Sunday the waters claimed the lives of a teen and the woman who jumped in to save him. And Last August, a man drowned while trying to save a child.

Unlike other Cleveland Metroparks swimming areas, Euclid beach doesn't have lifeguards.

However, the Metroparks does give swimmers a fair warning.

Signs alert swimmers to water conditions that can be dangerous for even the most experienced swimmers.

Although there are signs present to warn people to swim at there own risk, patrons who visit the beach say the signs aren't enough.

"I was here two weeks ago and there were some kids who climbed up on the rocks..you would think they saw the signs", said Glen Davis, who goes to Euclid Beach everyday.

Davis is saddened by the news of yesterday's drownings, and he suggests the beach needs more supervision.

"We need more lifeguards, or at least a barrier," said Davis

