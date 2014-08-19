Cleveland Town Hall Meeting aims to prevent riots like Ferguson

The violence erupting inFerguson, Missouri over an unarmed 18-year-old man being gunned down by apolice officer hits a little too close to home for Victor Key. His18-year-old brother was shot and killed by a police officer in Shaker Heightsfour years ago.

"My brother was probablydoing some stuff that he wasn't supposed to be doing, but I don't think theyshould have shot him down. He was a young kid, 18 years old. Ithink the situation could have been handled better," said Key.

Key came to a town hall meetingat Angie's in Cleveland looking to make a difference. A diverse group ofyoung black professionals; some students, some just wanting to stop theviolence, organizing because it wasn't that long ago we had a similar incidentthat sparked protests.

Nearly two years ago thisNovember, more than one hundred shots were fired into a car after a policechase that ended in a school parking lot in East Cleveland. MalissaWilliams and Timothy Russell were unarmed and shot close to two dozen timeseach.

"I think people are more ata point where they are very upset about what's happening - not only inFerguson, but LA, New York. What's happening in Cleveland has thepotential to blow up. That's why we have this town hall meeting to bringthe community together, and say we can do this peacefully."

Victor Key is just hoping forchange.

"I hope so. I reallyhope so. We can't keep going on like this," added Key.

The group plans to meet next week at Angie's, located at 3400 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland, starting at 6 p.m.