Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: OSU mishandled firing of band director

Ohio State's football team usually makes the headlines, but the university is hitting a sour note for the way it handled the firing of highly successful Ohio State band director Jon Waters.

Waters was accused of running a "sexualized culture" of pranks, tricks, and hazing rituals within the band. According to public records, the complaint was made by a parent, not a student. The university acted quickly and dismissed the man in charge.

While any of the accusations of inappropriate behavior need to be taken seriously, a petition started by former and current band members -- over 8,000 signatures and counting -- calls for Waters to be reinstated. Some students say the claims were blown way out of proportion and the hazing mentioned was common behavior inside the band for decades before Waters took the baton. Regardless, the quick trigger to fire the talented band leader without a full, expansive investigation leaves a big question mark next to the script letter "O" inside the Horseshoe on Saturdays this fall.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

