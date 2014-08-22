Man dies at work after being pulled into machine

The man was killed while working at Cleveland Track Material. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says a 45-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident on Thursday.

Elbert Woods, of Garfield Heights, died at Cleveland Track Material, located at 7000 Central Avenue. Officials say he was pulled into a machine after his clothing became stuck.

Co-workers were able to free him before rescuers arrived, but he still died from his severe injuries.

The company had gone more than 400 days without an accident, until Thursday.

Cleveland Track Material manufactures railway track and components, such as switches that move trains from one track to another.



Area OSHA Director Howie Eberts says they've inspected this company several times in the last 10 years, because of employees alerting them to workplace safety concerns.

In 2004, they were fined for five serious citations, four related to machine guarding.

In 2009, Cleveland Track's Bessemer location was slapped with 10 citations, five of them serious and four of them related to machine guarding again.

We reached out to Cleveland Track for a statement, but they did not respond.

