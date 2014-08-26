Stark County family coping with loss of plane crash victim

Flying at night can be tricky, and if something goes wrong, the pilot has to know exactly what to do. In this case, what the pilot did will be closely examined.

Victims of a small plane crash have been identified as four young men from Case Western Reserve University.

Carl Monday & his investigative team have discovered more about the plane involved in the fatal crash that killed four Case Western Reserve Students.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in the Cleveland area after a deadly plane crash that killed four Case Western University students. According to NTSB investigators, the plane never got very far off the ground Monday night.

Parents Angie and Bryan Marcelli say their son was a role model. (Source: WOIO)

People are mourning on the Case Western Reserve University campus and in Stark County, where one of Monday night's plane crash victims was from.

Lucas Marcelli, 20, was a stand-out guy caught up in this fiery crash. He and three friends rented a Cessna model 172R Monday night.

Investigators say Marcelli's fraternity brother, 20-year-old William Felten, was the pilot. They didn't file a flight plan.

Shortly after takeoff, the plane crashed on the west side of Bishop Road in Richmond Heights. Marcelli, Felten, 18-year-old Abraham Pishevar and 18-year-old John Hill were trapped and died on scene.

"It gets worse every time we talk about it, because it becomes more real," said Bryan Marcelli, Lucas' father.

Marcelli's parents and former superintendent say he was a role model.

"The type of student, if you have a son or daughter, you want to have them emulate," said Christopher DiLoreto, superintendent of Jackson Local Schools.

The Jackson Township graduate was a bio-chemistry and pre-medicine major, and worked at the Allen Memorial Medical Library on campus.

"He wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon all his life. Kind of a weird, little kid. He worked hard at everything," said Bryan Marcelli.

His mom and dad say he wasn't a risk taker and they're surprised he got in the plane that night. Now they reflect and try to find comfort.

"What a great life we had with him, and it could've continued on for another however many years. We're going to miss him," said Angie Marcelli, Lucas' mother.

