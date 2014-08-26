Teen recovering after losing leg in Akron accident

Shawn Brumbaugh, 13, is optimistic during recovery after losing his leg in an accident. (WOIO)

Cynthia Henderson watched in horror Saturday night as 13-year-old Shawn Brumbaugh was hit by a speeding motorcyclist right in front of her house.

"I've been crying and praying and hoping he's okay. Just for me to walk out here and see the little boy's leg half way gone," said Henderson.

Police said two men on motorcycles were speeding through the intersection of Arlington and Ackley Streets around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the men, 29-year-old Eric Reppl, hit Shawn as he was riding his bike across the street.

The impact severed his leg from the knee down.

"He looked down and he saw his leg was gone and he kept screaming get my mom get my mom," said Henderson.

Reppl was ejected off his motorcycle and slid under an oncoming car.

"A bunch of people came and lifted up the car," described Henderson.

Reppl died at an area hospital soon after.

Shawn is being treated at Akron Children's Hospital where his mother said he's doing well after a surgery this morning.

Akron Police are still searching for the second motorcyclist who fled the scene.

"I don't know who you are but somebody's going to tell, someone is gonna say something," said Henderson.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.