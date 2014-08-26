Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: New Restrictions for Tailgating

It's been 15 years since the Cleveland Browns came back to the NFL, and we haven't been to the Super Bowl…yet. But fans remain loyal and have hope that maybe this year will be the year.

That unending love for orange and brown is on display before every home game in the Muni Lot and other public parking lots nearby. Drinking, eating, playing cornhole with family and friends makes for some long lasting memories, and an occasional hangover!

But with every new season comes the city of Cleveland looking to spoil the party. This year brought yet another change for what time tailgaters can get into the Muni Lot. The city has also shut down the pedestrian bridge. But the craziest policy is that open containers and consumption of alcohol is prohibited. What!? No beer!?

The city also says you can't have any open flames, meaning no charcoal or wood grilling. Only propane grills are allowed. That's downright un-American!

Don't expect tailgaters to follow these rules. The beer will flow and the brats will burn. This is the essence of tailgating and somebody at City Hall needs to step in and change the game plan for Sundays to come.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

