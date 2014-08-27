Massillon officer back at work after being hit by drunk driver

Officer Alexander is back on light duty and walking again. (Source: WOIO)

Massillon Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting Officer Fred Alexander eight days ago while he was on his way home from work on his motorcycle.

"I had just worked the double shift. I was coming home on my motorcycle, and I had my helmet on, and kind of out of nowhere, I saw his break lights illuminate," recalled Alexander.

The driver of an SUV in front of Alexander made an illegal U-turn and hit him, ejecting Alexander off his motorcycle.





As he laid on the pavement with the SUV still coming toward him, Alexander says he thought of his two children.

"I distinctly remember looking up and seeing that license plate coming at me and thinking, 'No matter how hurt you are, you've got to get up,'" said Alexander. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and booked into the Stark County Jail. Police say Caleb Thomas Keenan was drunk when the accident happened on Lincoln Avenue. This was his second OVI offense. Alexander suffered extensive injuries to his leg, ankle, hand, and left shoulder. "I've got stitches in my knee, a broken hand, nerve damage in my left shoulder," said Alexander. Despite his injuries, Alexander says he's grateful he was the only one hurt. He prays this accident will spark a change in the young driver's life. "I hope this will be the wake-up call he needs to turn over a new leaf," said Alexander. Officer Alexander is back on light duty as of Wednesday. Just a few steps away from his desk sits his old motorcycle helmet, a reminder of the day that was almost his last. "In just one moment, he almost cost me my life," said Alexander.

