CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyote roaming Cleveland streets near E. 36 & Payne

Still photo taken from video posted to Darren Ford's Instagram account. (Source: djrobford on Instagram)

On Wednesday, a coyote was captured on cell phone video walking through the streets of Cleveland near East 36th Street and Payne Avenue.

Two videos were posted to Instagram just after 6 p.m. when Darren R. Ford noticed the animal roaming was not a domestic cat or dog.

As the coyote walks passed a group of people, Ford is baffled at how they maintain their composure. He follows the animal for several minutes before it disappears.

One of the businesses in the building the wild animal was spotted in front of is a day care.

"My sisters all have their children over there, infants over there. And there's a coyote roaming around?" said Tommy Acklin.

Other people who work in the area aren't all that surprised.

"We do see a lot of rats and things around here, animals I guess a coyote would want to eat," said Kevin Boll.

"We're encroaching on a lot of different areas, so we are pushing them into the inner city. They're trying to survive like we are," said Jerry Primm.

Terry Robison, director of natural resources at the MetroParks says it's unusual that the coyote is out in daylight, but not alarming that it's made its way into the city. They're learning to live in urban areas.

"It's something that we need to learn to live with. That's what's going on in a lot of other cities," Robison said.

He says people in the area where he was spotted should keep pets on a leash, and their kids close.

"The thing we worry about is when they get accustomed to humans. So when they start eating what people leave outside, or feed them unintentionally with pet food, that's when problems can happen," said Robison.

In other urban areas where coyotes have been living, Robison says they're actually doing some good, by helping to control the small rodent and the goose population.

The coyote remains on the loose and 19 Action News Reporter Jen Picciano set out on a mission to find it and get reaction from people in the area.

Picciano tweets:

Witness says the coyote spotted downtown wasn't scared of people, they followed it for about five minutes before it disappeared into some bushes.

The coyote was filmed walking in broad daylight in front of a building where there is a day care.

