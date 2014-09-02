"Sherman Fest" in Akron sends a dozen to jail after party gets out of control

Several Akron Police cruisers were damaged during Sherman Fest late Saturday. Multiple University of Akron Police and Akron Police Officers responded to the area of Sherman Street, Allyn Street, Kling Street and East Exchange Street for several parties that had gotten out of control.

Police say 4,000 partygoers crowded Irisdale Place and surrounding streets near the University of Akron Saturday night.



The party known as "Sherman Fest" became uncontrollable around midnight.



Police say a several fights broke out, people kicked police cruisers and threw bottles at officers, and some even tipped over a car for no apparent reason.



Police say about 12 people were arrested.



University of Akron senior Ashley Tonely was standing outside when she was sprayed with tear gas.



"People were getting trampled over, stepped on," said Tonely.



Although Sherman Fest has been a popular event among students for the past four years the University of Akron says it's not a school sponsored event.



Xavier Young owns Xay Entertainment, a company that worked to promote Sherman Fest. He said the event was meant to be a positive and fun celebration



"All it took was one person to throw a bottle and everyone followed suit, " said Young. "As far as Sherman Fest this year is the last one."



Tonley agrees with that decision saying the all chaos gives Akron students a bad rap.



"It's sad that we can't have a party like that and just have fun," said Tonley.



Lt. Rick Edwards with Akron Police said there will be increase in police presence in the area where the party was held. Lt. Edwards warns that there will be a zero tolerance policy after last weekend's event.



